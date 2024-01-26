Will Redding area's wet weather continue? Here's what two trusted weather trackers say

The North State had a rainy January, but wetter-than-average weather may be in the rear-view mirror once late February arrives, according to long-term weather outlooks.

Shasta, Siskiyou and north Tehama counties may dry a bit and warm up at least a month before their neighbors to the south, according to outlooks published by the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center and the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Long-term climate patterns can change quickly, but here's what weather sources said in their winter outlooks for 2024.

How much rain we had so far in January

While Redding’s January was slightly rainier than usual, 2024 actually started much dryer than 2023.

From Jan. 1 to the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 24, Redding Municipal Airport got 5.1 inches of rain, about half an inch above the historic average for Jan. 1 to 23, weather service meteorologist Dakari Anderson said. By comparison, almost twice as much rain — 9.30 inches — soaked Redding during the first 23 days of 2023, he said

However, Redding had a dry autumn. That made the current water year ― which runs from Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024 ― dryer than the city’s historic average.

As of Tuesday, Redding has received 14.42 inches of rain since Oct. 1, down more than two inches from the norm of 16.79 inches, according to Anderson. During last year's wet January, Redding had received 20.13 inches of rain by Jan. 23.

Redding could conceivably catch up to its historic average before the rainy season ends. The forecast is for sporadic rain the city and other parts of the North State during the last week of January into February, according to the weather service.

Although more rain is on the way, the North State could warm up a bit starting this weekend. Meteorologists expect afternoons to peak in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday, dropping into the low 50s at night, the weather service reported.

Weather outlook for February

February could bring warmer weather, too.

Forecasters expect highest daytime temperatures to hover in the 50s during the first week of the month. Temperatures drop into the 40s at night, the weather service reported.

Long-term weather outlooks for the North State during the rest of February are for slightly warmer than average temperatures for far Northern California to the Oregon border, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac and the weather service.

North State skies may alternate between clear and cloudy during the second half of February, with warmer drier weather than January’s, according to the almanac. Rain levels will likely be close to historic averages for counties north of Sacramento, according to the weather service.

North State rain and snowfall may hover around historic averages in February, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center’s 2024 outlook.

Those February weather outlooks change south of Sacramento. Central and Southern Californians could get a wetter-than-usual February, according to the weather service's outlook, with “potentially drought-quenching rain" in mid-March, thanks in part to “a strong El Niño,” according to the almanac's outlook.

North State weather outlook for spring

While hard to predict, long-term weather outlooks suggest the North State could be in for a warmer-than-average spring.

Higher than usual monthly temperatures could start as early as February and continue through April, according to the weather service's Climate Prediction Center’s 2024 outlook. The center reported no drought concerns in the North State through April.

Temperatures could be warmer than normal in the Pacific Northwest, including the North State, between February and April 2024, according to the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center’s 2024 outlook.

However, it's important to remember that weather patterns more than a couple of weeks out are hard to read, according to weather service forecaster Karl Swanberg. Long-term outlooks are “general for a reason.""The trend should be our temperatures are warming up,” he said, adding that “patterns change."

