Redding celebrates Martin Luther King Day with a march, music and message of inclusiveness

Shasta County celebrates Martin Luther King Day on Monday Jan. 15 with music, folk dancing, presentations, a celebratory march and lunch served up by the Asphalt Cowboys.

While Martin Luther King Day holiday falls annually on the third Monday of January, this year it coincides with the Baptist minister and civil rights leader’s actual birth date.

Events planned seek to “celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Eddie McAllister, spokesman for co-hosting organization Shasta Beloved Community.

This year’s theme is "Shifting the cultural climate through the study and practice of King-ian nonviolence," according to event coordinators.New this year: The MLK Day celebratory march starts from event venue Sequoia Middle School Performing Arts Center at 1805 Sequoia Street in Redding and ends at Redding City Hall, McAllister said.

MLK Day events celebrate community inclusivity, outreach

Event planners designed activities to be inclusive, welcoming all people from different faiths, philosophies and cultural backgrounds.

Presentations ― scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ― include performances by Ballet Folklorico de Red Bluff High School, gospel singer Linda Morgan and classical music artists, said program coordinator Jackie Morganfield, regional vice president of co-hosting organization Service Employees International Union, local 2015.

This year’s keynote speaker is Jonathon Freeman, community inclusivity and North State Native American advocate, Morganfield said. Among his many roles, Freeman is the former Community Development Coordinator at Shasta County Public Health branch, where he led a team of community organizers and policy makers in equity and outreach programs, according to event planners.

A bell ringing follows the program from 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m., then a free community lunch is served by the Asphalt Cowboys from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Redding restaurant Wienerschnitzel will provide hot dogs and Simpson University will provide hamburgers, McAllister said.

Enterprise senior John James ties up a poster featuring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Redding.

During lunch ― and in the morning from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. ― North State service and community organizations will host booths at an information fair.

After lunch, an interfaith prayer and praise circle gathers from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Service leaders are the Rev. Charles White from Redding First United Methodist Church, Tribal Chairman Jack Potter from Redding Rancheria and Pastor Bonnie Daniels from Redding Second Baptist Church, McAllister said.

The 1-mile march to Redding City Hall from Sequoia Middle School starts at 3 p.m. This year, the route winds through neighborhoods rather than business districts. Organizers hope the march will entice those living along the route to join the crowd, McAllister said.

Simpson University will shuttle participants from city hall back to the school at 4 p.m., he said.

All events are free and will take place rain or shine, McAllister said. For more information about the Shasta Beloved Community, email thebelovedcommunity@yahoo.com.

Monday's celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day comes less than six months after the 60th anniversary of King's ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. King delivered his famous call for inclusivity, equality and freedom on Aug. 28, 1963, during the historic March on Washington, D.C.

That speech "serves as a reminder of the power of visionary leadership and the pursuit of equality. Dr. King's words continue to inspire generations advocating for justice, unity and a society free from discrimination,” McAllister said.

