Redding commercial kitchen is a 'great stepping stone' for food business startups

Karen Christensen loves to help people get organized.

Since she moved to the North State from Oregon in 1979, Christensen has made a career out of helping Shasta County business owners get their office paperwork in order and enter mounds of data into spreadsheets. She helped residents organize their kitchen cabinets and garages. She also empowered people who hoard things to clean up their homes and embrace "empty space," she said.

Then, in 2017, Christensen opened Sizzle’s Kitchen, a dedicated commercial cooking site that rents kitchen space by the hour to small food service business owners. Sizzles also serves as a consultant to food entrepreneurs who want help as they navigate the first steps toward launching their food products broadly to the public.

Christensen said she’s happy to help her clients to get started on that path.

Karen Christensen is the owner-operator of Sizzle's Kitchen in downtown Redding. Christensen rents commercial kitchen space to small business owners so they can start their food operations without "crushing overhead."

“Maybe you make beef jerky, or salad dressing, or muffins, or salsa. Eventually somebody says, ‘This is so good. You should sell this stuff,’” she explained.

About a year-and-a-half ago, Christensen converted part of the building at Sizzles into her own coffeehouse after customers kept asking if the location served coffee or lunch. “We would have to tell them, ‘Well, no, but you can buy products that are made here,'" Christensen explained.

Finally, they decided to add a coffeehouse to the business. "So, we built this little section out. Now we sell coffees and teas and I make muffins and breakfast cookies and salads and snack boxes, soups,” Christensen said. The coffeehouse also serves as the place where all of Sizzle’s clients who make products can sell them to the public.

“Their clients or their customers can just come walk in the door and buy what they want,” Christensen said. “This is definitely a place you can buy it right where it's made."

Called 'dedicated commercial kitchens,' like the four that operate at Sizzle’s, are open for clients to rent as needed to prepare their food items. The facility ― located in the old Leatherby's Family Creamery building on the Downtown Mall at 1440 Placer St. in Redding ― also offers refrigerated and dry storage space.

Now, Christensen said, she plans to sell the business to someone who will continue to develop on what she built.

Which chefs whip up food in a Sizzle’s kitchen?

Renting professional kitchen space by the hour “allows a small business to work in a commercial kitchen without having the burden of their own full-time location with all the overhead that entails,” Christensen said.

Barista Ana Castro stands behind the counter at the Sizzle's Kitchen's Express Coffeehouse on Jan. 8, 2024.

As of Jan. 2, Sizzles had 33 clients. “We have caterers, bakers, a sausage maker, cookie makers, meal prep companies,” Christensen said.

Since it opened in 2007, sausage maker Furnari has created its food products in what had been the original Leatherby's restaurant kitchen. The food company has also been a Sizzle's client since Christensen opened the business in 2018, said Furnari owner Donny Dichirico.

“Watching Sizzle's grow has been a real pleasure," said Dichirico, whose sausage products are sold at Holiday Market and some Redding restaurants, in addition to Sizzle's client store. "It’s a wonderful business model for folks who don’t quite have the capacity to operate in their own space," Dichirico said.

Christensen said businesses sometimes host pop-up events and sell goods in Sizzle’s coffeehouse. While not a conventional, ongoing restaurant, there's a small amount of seating inside the building for those events.

But shoppers buy most of her clients’ creations elsewhere, including at the region's seasonal farmer's markets. Food truck owners — who must have an association with a commercial or commissary kitchen under county health department rules — also prepare items at Sizzle's, said Christensen.

How clients book time in Sizzle’s kitchens

Sizzle’s clients can rent time 24 hours per day, seven days per week, in any of the facility's four kitchens. Spaces there range from a "cold" kitchen without cooking or baking facilities, where salads might be prepared, to a chef's kitchen with a grill, double oven, deep fryer and a 23-foot counter.

New clients get an orientation and their own key to the building so they can then schedule hours on Sizzle’s online calendar, Christensen said.

C&A Cheesecakes owners Aron Rippey, left, and Curt Messer make their desserts in the Sizzle's Kitchen on Jan. 8, 2024. They were assembling cupcake-size cheesecake bites while preparing a whiskey-caramel filling.

Some clients rent a kitchen as a teaching venue.

”Chef Pam Buono of Chef Pam’s Bella Cucina offers cooking lessons here” and more clients plan to start using Sizzle’s as a teaching kitchen space in 2024, according to Christensen.

Kaitlyn Rodney and her mother, Jennifer Berry, started a charcuterie business in Sizzle’s cold kitchen in 2021. Before they expanded into their own cheese shop, the Cask & Cleaver in Redding, the pair sold charcuterie boards and lead cheese tasting classes at Sizzle's for more than a year, Rodney said.

Rodney now runs the cheese shop business on Market Street in downtown Redding with her sister, Opal Berry. The cut-to-order imported and domestic cheese store sells custom charcuterie boards, tasting boxes and lunch boxes.

Renting kitchen space at Sizzle's “was a great stepping stone” for a startup, Rodney said. “We grew so fast, we couldn’t keep up with” demand, she said.

Other clients who work out of Sizzle's include C&A Cheesecakes and Mark's Salsa.

What’s next for the company?

After almost seven years building Sizzle’s clientele, Christensen said she’s ready to retire. The 66-year-old Jones Valley resident put the business up for sale in March 2023.

“I’m looking for the right buyer, not the first buyer,” she said, someone who will honor current client contracts and make Sizzle’s “even better."

Sizzle's Kitchen owner Karen Christensen poses inside her Express Coffeehouse where customers can purchase products from the Furnari Sausage Co. and C&A Cheesecakes, along with Mark's Salsa and gluten-free goods.

Christensen bought the facility that became Sizzles in 2017. She’d considered opening a bakery, but couldn’t find a dedicated commercial kitchen in Shasta County. “I knew this was a need in our community,” she said.

Sizzle’s doors opened in March 2018 after Christensen renovated the former restaurant space into its current four-kitchen plan, she said.

Her brother, mechanical engineer Eric Christensen, custom built many of Sizzle’s special features, including the 23-foot stainless steel counter. He also maintains the equipment. “I couldn’t have done it without him,” Christensen said.

As of January, Sizzle's is the only designated commercial kitchen space for rent in Shasta County, according to Christensen and commercial kitchen rental database the Kitchen Door. However, some restaurant owners opt to rent out kitchen space in their own business to others.

That number could soon grow to include Redding eatery Sweetspot.

When Charmaine Yu and Chris Evans bought the Hartnell Avenue building in October 2022 for $585,000, Yu said the plan was to turn the former pizza restaurant into an event space that people could rent out. She also had thoughts of creating a commercial kitchen.

“We’re not using the whole kitchen" because it's too big, said Yu.

Other designated commercial kitchen rentals are open in Mount Shasta and Chico, according to the Kitchen Door.

Rent for kitchen space at Sizzle's starts at $30 per hour. Clients negotiate monthly contracts, with costs depending on how much time they need in the kitchen.

For more information about Sizzle's go to sizzleskitchen.com, email to SizzlesKitchen@gmail.com or call 530-255-8744.

