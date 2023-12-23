Redding father sent to prison for secretly recording child pornography in his home

A Redding father accused of installing a hidden camera in the bathroom of his house to secretly obtain images of children using the restroom was sentenced to prison Thursday on related charges.

Shasta County Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn sentenced Ryan James Rovito to 2 years and 8 months in state prison after he pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of child or youth pornography, and one count of use of concealed camera in a bathroom in mid-September, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life, the DA's office said.

Redding police said they were contacted earlier this year by a woman who said she found a hidden camera in the guest bathroom of her home and confronted her husband about it.

When she confronted her husband, Rovito told her he knew about the camera and vowed to remove and discard it, police said. However, the wife seized the camera and its hard drive before her husband could destroy it, police said.

Worried that her husband used the camera to secretly record images of their young children using the bathroom, she turned the equipment over to police, who obtained a warrant to search for electronic images, police said.

"The investigation resulted in the discovery of more than 900 images of child pornography and multiple videos from the covert bathroom camera. The videos showed children and adults using the bathroom who did not appear to know they were being recorded," police said in a news release.

Several victims and family members offered statements in court during Rovito's sentencing.

In one statement, the mother of a victim said, “We are here to show our face and state our names. Not only are we standing for our children, but to also represent the children who don’t have a voice that are sexually abused and exploited everyday in this county,” according to the DA's office.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding father sent to prison for secretly recording child pornography