Redding fire investigators arrest suspect in two arson fires

A 52-year-old man that Redding fire investigators said set two small arson fires was arrested early Monday evening.

Officials with the Redding Fire Department said security camera footage helped identify Mark Veilleux as a suspect connected with the first fire, which occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at 1325 Pine St.

A second fire was reported at 5:15 p.m. at 2200 Eureka Way. Two witnesses there gave a description matching the suspect from the first fire.

Once on the scene, investigators confirmed the same person had set both fires.

Veilleux is in Shasta County Jail on suspicion of two charges of arson.

