Redding fire investigators seek suspects in fire inside Target store

Redding Fire Department officials said this vehicle was connected to an intionally set fire last week inside the Redding Target store.

Redding Fire Department investigators are looking for suspects who intentionally set fire to a rack of clothes at the Target store in Redding.

Firefighters were sent to a fire inside the store at about 6 p.m. on Friday, Christmas Eve, while the store was stilll open to the public, according to the fire department.

The Redding Fire Department is asking the public's help in identifying the individual in this photo in connection to a fire at the Redding Target store.

When firefighters arrived at the store they found a rack of clothing in the women's department that had been burned, officials said.

Someone grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the blaze before it got larger, fire officials said.

Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call either the Redding Fire Department or Secret Witness at 530-225-4211 or 530-243-2319.

