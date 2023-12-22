A Redding man has been sentenced to a prison term of up to life in prison for stabbing to death a 29-year-old at the Taco Bell restaurant in downtown Redding last year.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Flynn sentenced Brent Ray Close to a term of 50-years to life in prison for stabbing to death Kevin James Wrenne, 29, outside the Taco Bell on March 28, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Prior to his sentencing, Close had pleaded no contest to first-degree murder.

Wrenne worked at the Taco Bell and was outside the restaurant on a break when he was attacked and stabbed at about 10 p.m., police said after the murder.

Close was later arrested at a homeless encampment where he lived near Redding Memorial Park cemetery, police said, Capt. Ron Icely said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Redding police said they got a break in the case when they obtained video footage that showed Close throwing the knife used in the stabbing toward a roof of an adjoining business.

"Because of that video, detectives were able to recover the suspected murder weapon," Redding police Capt. Ron Icely said at the time.

Close admitted to stabbing Wrenne in front of the Taco Bell, police said last year. Close also has an extensive criminal history that included stabbing a man near the Redding Rodeo Grounds in 2021, officials said.

Close was originally charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and several other special allegations. The robbery, assault and most of the other special allegations were dismissed earlier this week, according to court records.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding man gets long prison sentence in fatal Taco Bell stabbing