Redding man sentenced to prison in shooting death, child abuse case

A Redding man was sentenced to a prison term of from 55 years to life for killing a man in 2021 during a fight at an apartment complex on Churn Creek Road in Redding.

Supensive Lee received an additional 33 years in state prison after he was convicted of 2nd degree murder, 3 counts of assault with a semi-automatic handgun on 3 different victims, felony child abuse, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, first degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

A Shasta County Superior Court Court jury found Lee guilty on the charges and Superior Court Judge Tamara Wood also sentenced him for a prior strike conviction from Minnesota and a sentencing enhancement for personal discharge of a firearm causing death, the DA's office said.

Lee shot Patrick Baker in front of his wife, 7-year-old daughter, and his nephew just outside of Baker’s apartment located at 3600 Churn Creek Road, the DA's office said.

Redding police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle Lee fled in and downloaded the GPS information from the vehicle, officials said. After learning the path of travel of the vehicle, detectives requested help of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office dive team to search the river where the vehicle crossed, officials said.

Divers located the handgun, which matched the caliber of the shell casings left at the scene where Baker was shot, officials said. The trial largely rested on the identification of Lee by witnesses and videos of the individuals involved that was taken shortly before the shooting, officials said.

