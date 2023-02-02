Redding news roundup: Arraignment date set in Zogg Fire lawsuit against PG&E

Arraignment date set in Zogg Fire lawsuit against PG&E

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023

Pacific Gas and Electric will return to court in mid-February to be arraigned for it's alleged role in the 2020 Zogg Fire.

The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office released a statement at 4:45 p.m. following the end of a seven-day preliminary hearing.

The utility company "was held to answer today for multiple felony and misdemeanor criminal charges," the statement said. These include "four counts of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of recklessly starting a fire."

PG&E will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, at which time "a trial date may be set," the district attorney's office said.

The court's decision to proceed came after state fire officials released their findings regarding how the fire started: A gray pine tree fell on PG&E electrical lines along Zogg Mine Road, the district attorney's office said.

The Zogg Fire began on Sept. 27, a hot windy day, off Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, north of Igo, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire is believed responsible for four deaths and one injury, Cal Fire said. It destroyed 204 buildings and damaged another 27. In all, the blaze scorched 56,338 acres in Shasta and Tehama counties.

PG&E was charged in 2021 after prosecutors said its equipment caused the fire, the district attorney said.

― Jessica Skropanic

