Redding news roundup: Shasta County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Authorities are warning North State residents about scam phone calls from someone using actual Shasta County Sheriff’s Office employee names in an attempt to dupe people into sending money.

The scammers ask the person to mail in a specific dollar amount to avoid a future warrant for their arrest, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“They will tell you there is a ‘gag order’ and you are not allowed to talk about the case for call the sheriff’s office,” the news release said.

The sheriff’s office said it would never conduct a transaction like this over the phone or request the payment of a fine in such manner.

Anyone who receives a call and believes it to be a scam is asked to call law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

— David Benda

Fire damages garage in north Redding

Wednesday, Jan. 5

A fire damaged a detached garage in the 1700 block of Bishop Lane in north Redding late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. and when firefighters arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 worth of damage, the Redding Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters stopped the fire before it spread to the adjacent home.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, investigators said.

— David Benda

