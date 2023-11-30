Redding physician accused of sexual battery against nurse

A Redding doctor who was charged with sexual battery after police accused him of fondling a nurse at a Redding hospital is expected to have his case heard before a judge next month.

Dr. Jorge Pena, 66, of Redding is set to have a settlement conference on the charges against him on Dec. 11, according to Shasta County Superior Court records.

The district attorney's office filed misdemeanor charges against Pena on Sept. 1 of this year. Charges include one count each of battery and sexual battery. Pena has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Messages were left at Pena's Redding office. A woman who answered the phone at this office Wednesday said he was out of the office. Pena's attorney, Robert Hammonds, also could not be reached.

The charges stem from an alleged incident at Mercy Medical Center, where a nurse there told police that on Oct. 15, 2022 while she was on duty, Pena grabbed her from behind in a bear hug and placed his arms around her waist, according to a Redding police report that was based on an interview with the accuser.

The woman told the Redding police officer that she asked Pena to let her go, the report says. At that point, Pena turned the woman toward an empty hallway and "squeezed and manipulated her breasts" and asked her if she "would rather his hands be there," the report says.

The woman told the doctor to stop, broke free from him and left the area, but Pena followed her, "claiming he just wanted to have fun," the report says. Another work colleague stepped between the two to separate them. The woman said she became very emotional due to the "assault," the report says.

The victim, who was not named in the police report, said she reported the incident to her charge nurse.

The woman later texted Pena to tell him the incident was inappropriate and not acceptable. He texted an apology back to her, the police report says. She reported what happened to human resources at Mercy. Pena was suspended from the hospital and lost some of his privileges there, the report says.

A short bio on his business website says Pena no longer provides obstetrics care, but continues to offer gynecological services.

The Medical Board of California website says Pena's license to practice medicine is current until Jan. 31, 2025. The website also said there were no actions or reports pertaining to his license that meet the criteria that would allow releasing information to the public.

The woman "does not feel physically injured but her mental state is broken. (She) was nervous about reporting the crime due to S/Pena's status at the hospital and the community. (She) is worried this has happened to other female co-workers and patients of S/Pena," the report says.

"S/" in the police report refers to the suspect.

The doctor was ordered to write an apology to the woman, but she refused to receive it, the report says. The report further says the hospital investigated the incident, but she was not informed of the results and only heard about it secondhand, the report says.

"Throughout our conversation, I noted (she) was crying intermittently and nervously pulled her sleeves down and squeezed them in her hands," the officer wrote in his report.

She said she decided to file a police report after consulting with an attorney and told the officer during the Dec. 1, 2022 interview that she wanted to press charges against Pena.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding doctor accused of sexual battery against nurse