A Redding man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 66-year-old man as he was getting on a bus.

The man told police he was getting on a bus at the Redding Area Bus Authority terminal in downtown Redding when he was attacked shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

As he was boarding the bus he dropped a coin on the ground, he told officers. When he bent over to pick up the coin he felt two or three sharp strikes and felt blood running down his back, police said.

When the man looked around, he saw a man described as a white adult male with long, curly hair, a beard and wearing a long, brown coat, police said.

The man, who was not identified by police, told officers that prior to the stabbing he had not had any run-ins with anyone and that the attack seemed unprovoked. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but after reviewing video surveillance and talking to witnesses, police arrested Timothy Atkins, 34, who had been loitering in the area of the RABA terminal on Saturday, police said.

Atkins was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, elder abuse, and a violating the terms of his probation, police said. His bail was set at at $500,000.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding police: 66-year-old stabbed in 'unprovoked' attack