Redding police arrest home-invasion robbery suspect in officer-involved shooting; K-9 also shot

A K-9 with the Redding Police Department suffered a gunshot wound during a confrontation with a home-invasion robbery suspect late Monday around midnight in the parking lot of Win-River Casino. Police shot the suspect, 38-year-old Adam Parsons, who was in stable condition at a local hospital. The K-9 is being treated by a local veterinarian and awaiting advanced medical treatment, police said.

While the officers were not injured during what police described as a "violent encounter," a police K-9 suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated by a local veterinarian, police said on their Facebook page.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Adam Parsons, who was on parole for burglary. Medical personnel took Parsons to a local hospital where he was in stable condition Tuesday morning.

The officer-involved shooting stems from an early Monday morning home-invasion robbery of an 80-year-old woman in the 2000 block of Allegheny Drive in Redding.

Here's what happened, according to the Redding Police Department:

The woman called police at 7:35 a.m. Monday to say a man forced his way into her home by throwing a cinder block through the home's back door. The woman recognized the man because she had hired him sometime last year to do yardwork.

Police said the man, who the woman identified as Parsons, "entered her home and proceeded to violently assault her, steal her jewelry, her purse and her vehicle."

The woman was able to escape and called police from a neighbor's house. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Parsons drove away in the woman's silver 2016 Toyota RAV4 and a warrant was issued for the man's arrest for home-invasion robbery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, stalking, elder abuse and grand theft auto.

Police continued their search Monday and found the woman's stolen car in the area of Prospectors Drive off Canyon Road in south Redding. Following leads police received, on Monday around midnight they learned Parsons was in the area of Win-River Casino.

"Parsons was observed in a parking lot at the casino and officers quickly coordinated resources to attempt to safely take Parsons into custody," police said.

When Parsons saw police, he ran to the rear of the casino and officers let go of the police K-9. At that time, police said Parsons brought out a handgun and "engaged officers."

Parsons suffered an unspecified number of gunshot wounds and police took him into custody. The officers gave Parsons medical aid and he was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition Tuesday morning under police custody.

There were no other immediate details on how the K-9 was injured.

"Officers rushed the K-9 to a local area veterinarian where he is currently in stable condition awaiting advanced medical treatment," police said.

The officers involved in the shooting are not being named at this time.

"The involved officers are not being identified, which is standard protocol while the internal administrative investigation is underway," the department said.

"Parsons has a violent criminal history and a pattern of combative behavior toward officers during previous arrests," the department said.

Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact detectives at 530-225-4200.

Police plan to hold an afternoon briefing to answer media questions.

