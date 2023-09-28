Redding Police: Decomposed body found near Stress Ribbon Bridge on Sacramento River Trail

Redding police said a body was found in a wooded area near the Stress Ribbon Bridge on the Sacramento River Trail earlier this week.

An off-duty Bureau of Land Management employee found the badly decomposed body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Authorities have not identified the body, but police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Redding Police Department stated that it is aware “family members of Daniel Baker have indicated, via social media outlets, that Baker was located deceased; however, this has not been confirmed by the Redding Police Department. Baker is still listed as a missing person and the investigation into his disappearance is still ongoing.”

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office will work with the anthropology department at Chico State University to confirm the identity of the body, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redding Police Department Detective Division at 530-225-4214.

