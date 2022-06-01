UPDATE: Redding police locate missing 8-year-old girl

Authorities have found a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen at a Redding apartment complex.

Redding police said in a statement on Facebook that the girl was found safe around 4:15 p.m.

She had been reported missing at 1:40 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments at 2950 Polk St.

Police did not provide further details.

