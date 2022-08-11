Redding police looking for suspect after Hilltop Drive bank robbery

Redding police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on Hilltop Drive on Wednesday.

The robbery was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Plumas Bank in the 1300 block of Hilltop Drive when a man walked in the bank and demanded cash from a teller, police said.

The man did not mention he had a weapon and no weapon was seen, police said. He "obtained an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency" and walked out of the bank, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, and police said they don't think the man poses a threat to public safety.

Officers searched the area and obtained surveillance video from the bank, but continue to search for the man.

The man was a white male adult, about 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 inches tall and who appeared to be in his late thirties or early forties, with dark hair, and a goatee.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a light-colored button down “Raiders” shirt, with black trim and black writing, black shorts and black shoes.

Redding police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Redding Police Department Detective Division at 530-225-4200.

