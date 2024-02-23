Redding police looking for suspect in sexual assault reported near Diestelhorst Bridge

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted near the Diestelhorst Bridge on Wednesday evening, Redding police said.

Capt. Ron Icely said the alleged assault occurred around 6 p.m.

The girl was 16, Icely said.

He said the girl gave police a description of the suspect, who is described as a white man in his 40s who wore dark clothing.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, police provided more descriptive details. They said the suspect has blue or green eyes, wore a black jacket, black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Icely said the girl did not know the man.

No arrests have been made.

“Today deputies spent the majority of the day following up on it. The Neighborhood Police Unit and bike team conducted extra patrols in the area,” Icely said.

“At this point it seems to be an isolated incident, but again, it’s something we are working through,” he added.

Icely said there did not appear to be any witnesses at the time of alleged assault.

The Diestelhorst Bridge spans the Sacramento River and is part of the city's River Trail.

Icely declined to comment on the condition of the girl.

