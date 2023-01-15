Redding police: Mini market customer dies after fight with clerk

A Redding convenience store clerk was arrested and jailed after police said he got into a fight with a customer and killed him, police said.

The incident started shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when Miguel Padilla, 51, of Redding walked into a gas station mini-mart in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard and got into an argument with another customer, according to Redding police.

The store clerk, Shannon Rawlins, 46 years of Redding, told Padilla to leave the customer alone. The argument ended and the customer left the store, police said.

However, as Padilla checked out to pay for his items, Rawlins walked around from behind the counter and confronted Padilla, nearly bumping him, police said.

Padilla put his arm up and Rawlins shoved him to the ground and then kicked at him as Padilla tried to get up, police said. Padilla eventually got to his feet and the two faced off, but Rawlins punched Padilla two more times, knocking him down twice, police said.

After the second punch Padilla fell, hit his head and lost consciousness, police said. Rawlins called 911 to report the incident and when officers arrived they found Padilla on the floor of the store, unconscious and bleeding from the nose, police said.

An ambulance took Padilla to a Redding hospital, where he later died, police said.

After reviewing video surveillance and talking to witnesses, police said it appeared Rawlins did not strike Padilla in self-defense because the customer did not threaten the clerk or challenge him to a fight. Rawlins was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of homicide, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident is to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.

