Redding police Special Services Unit

A 28-year-old man is in jail Wednesday after he allegedly shot at another driver on Bechelli Lane Tuesday night, Redding police said.

At 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting near the Bechelli Lane and Hartnell Avenue intersection, Redding police said.

Jayden Peterson, 20, of Redding reported he was driving home from work when he saw a vehicle following him, according to Redding police. After making a U-turn, Peterson said he recognized the driver as Brandon Culver — a man with whom he'd argued at a party several weeks prior. As he drove the opposite way, he said he heard gunfire and bullets hitting his vehicle.

Redding police reported they found several bullets in Peterson's car, but neither he nor anyone in the area was injured.

Police said Tehama County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Culver driving in the Red Bluff area. They stopped him and found a firearm in his vehicle.

Officers arrested Culver and booked him into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and for shooting a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to call the Redding Police Department at 530-776-0107.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and entertainment stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding police: Shooting at driver on Bechelli Lane lands man in jail