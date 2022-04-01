Redding police surround apartment of man armed with a meat cleaver

Police attempted to negotiate with a man who holed up in his apartment Thursday after he allegedly threatened neighbors with a meat cleaver.

Police were called to an apartment complex near the corner of South Street and Athens Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. when residents in the area reported a man throwing rocks at neighbors and threatening people with the cleaver, police said.

Shortly after officers were called, they stationed themselves outside the man's apartment and negotiated with him to come out.

Lt. Levi Solada said the Crisis Intervention Response Team was called in to try to deescalate the situation.

"His behavior has been erratic. And we're still trying to defuse the situation as best we can. He's currently wanted for some felony charges that include terrorist threats, assault, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, threatening a peace officer," Solada said.

The intervention team includes a Redding police officer, a Shasta County sheriff's deputy and a licensed clinical social worker from the county. They go to police calls involving someone in a mental health crisis who has a weapon or is threatening violence.

Solada said he did not not know if the man had firearms in the apartment, but he did not display any to officers. He also said he did not think there were any other people in the apartment with the man.

Occasionally Thursday an officer would attempt to speak to the man over a public address system to get him to come out of the apartment complex.

"We'd like to help you resolve some of the issues you're having here today," the officer said. "Let's get things resolved, have a cigarette and get some dinner."

Across the street from the apartment complex, onlookers gathered to watch the incident unfold. Some watched from their vehicles, while others milled about on foot.

Others sat in lawn chairs in front of their apartments and watched the police activity.

A neighbor, Michael Edward Bradley, said there had been other issues with the man over the past year or so.

"This is an ongoing thing with this guy," Bradley said.

As the afternoon wore on, police talked about breaking out a window and sending a drone into the apartment, according to emergency radio scanner traffic. At one point, an officer said the man threw a chair out the back window of the apartment.

