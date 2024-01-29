Redding Public Library starts 'seed swap' as springtime nears

Spring might be a ways off, but the Shasta Public Libraries are about to launch a first-ever seed exchange, right alongside their traditional offering of books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs.

The Redding Library at 1100 Parkview Ave. will launch its new Shasta Seed Library in February. That's a seed distribution and sharing program for people who want to grow popular vegetables and regional plants and are interested in sharing a portion of the seeds from their mature plants, according to Shasta Public Libraries Marketing Coordinator Tyler Spencer.

Redding is one of 15 California libraries that received a Sustainable California Libraries grant. The $10,000 grant, awarded to the Shasta Library Foundation, will cover initial costs to launch the program including staff hours, marketing and the seed packets, Spencer said.

The seed lending library will be a “repository of locally adapted fruit, vegetable and herb seed. Anyone can ‘borrow’ seeds, grow them and save some (seed) favorites to return to the library,” Spencer said.

Here’s how the program will work:

Library patrons choose the plants they want to grow from a binder with information about each plant that's available. The binder will be part of a seed station, located in the first floor lobby next to the elevator.

Library staff will post local planting schedules and other information throughout the growing season at shastalibraries.org/seed-library so people know when to plant their seeds.

Successful gardeners can save seeds from their healthiest plants to share with the library to be distributed to other patrons. However, there is no penalty for not doing so.

The free seed distribution and exchange is part of the library’s Shasta Gather and Grow Project, intended to encourage and enable people to grow more of their own food. Most of the library's free packets will contain vegetable seeds including carrots, lettuce and other garden goodies, Spencer said.

Record Searchlight reporter Jessica Skropanic of Redding grew from seeds these little pumpkin plants. She hopes they will yield a giant Halloween pumpkin, she said, but judging from past agricultural experiences, she won't hold her breath.

The seed lending library officially launches on Feb. 9, but other library-sponsored gardening events will happen before then.

On Jan. 31, volunteers are being sought to help fill seed packets at the Redding Library during a "packing party."

On Feb. 4, the library will host Redding's first city-wide swap of seeds, plants, bulbs, cuttings, rhizomes and scions. Local food, plant and agriculture businesses and groups will have information available.

A launch party for the new seed lending library will be held on March 9, with guest speakers, gardening tips and kids’ crafts.Spencer said library administrators hope community members will help them sustain the program by donating saved seeds from their crops and also giving back growing tips.

To give feedback or get more information, call 530-245-7250.

From sowing to sewing, Redding Library hosts hobby stations

The Redding Library is sowing more than seeds.

The branch's designated crafting and project area, called Makerspace, is open for patrons who want to create projects at a sewing machine station and use the library's cutting and pattern block equipment. The library provides some materials, but patrons can bring their own fabric, patterns and other supplies, according to the Redding Library.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Makerspace also contains equipment for podcasting, 3-D printing and an augmented reality/virtual reality viewing station for use on site.

Patrons must have a current library account to use work spaces. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult patron, according to the library’s use policy. Go to the reference desk to reserve equipment in the library’s Makerspace.

All three Shasta Public Library branches, including those in Anderson and Burney, offer reading, art and other programs for adults, teens and children. Go to shastalibraries.org for more information.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Get free vegetable seeds, share your seed crop at the Redding Library