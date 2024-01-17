Redding resident alleges Brown Act violation over vote to select Audette as mayor

A Redding resident is threatening to sue the city, alleging that the City Council violated the Brown Act when it voted to make Tenessa Audette mayor during its Dec. 5 meeting, an allegation that Audette said is not true.

The controversial decision to pick Audette, who was mayor pro tempore in 2023, ran counter to all seven residents who spoke at the meeting and endorsed Mark Mezzano as mayor, who as vice mayor was in line to become mayor in 2024.

It also miffed then Mayor Michael Dacquisto, who called the 3-2 vote the “Bethel juggernaut” at work.

Audette and Councilman Jack Munns attend the Redding mega church and Councilwoman Julie Winter is an elder there. They all voted to seat Audette as mayor.

In her letter to the council, Kathryn McDonald alleges council members violated the Brown Act because there was no discussion about why Audette, Munns and Winter voted for Audette and that picking Audette did not keep with the traditional succession of the current vice mayor becoming mayor.

Tenessa Audette

McDonald was one of the seven residents who spoke in support of Mezzano on Dec. 5.

McDonald, in the letter, also alleges an “illegal agreement” had been reached before the Dec. 5 meeting because Audette on a campaign contribution report dated Oct. 3, 2023, lists herself as mayor of Redding. Audette is running for District 1 State Assembly.

“The action violated the Brown Act because three members of the City Council obviously agreed prior to the December 5, 2023, City Council meeting to elect Ms. Audette as mayor,” she states in the letter.

Council members met Tuesday evening in closed session to discuss the potential litigation. “In the opinion of the Interim City Attorney (Nathan Ebersole), the City Council’s exposure to litigation is significant,” according to an internal memo that was provided in the agenda packet ahead of Tuesday’s closed session.

Council did not report any action after the closed-session meeting, which preceded Tuesday’s regular public meeting.

Redding City Council member Mark Mezzano speaks at the ribbon-cutting celebration for the inaugural Redding-to-Las Vegas flight at Redding Municipal Airport on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Asked before Tuesday’s meeting if she has hired an attorney, McDonald told the Record Searchlight in an email, “I will first see how the Council responds to my complaint.”

McDonald also spoke during the open public comment period of Tuesday’s regular meeting, giving a synopsis of her letter.

On Wednesday, McDonald told the Record Searchlight, “The City has not yet responded to my complaint. I believe there will be a lawsuit if a new vote is not held.”

Audette told the Record Searchlight that there was no deal reached to make her mayor before the Dec. 5 meeting.

“There was no meeting with Jack and Julie to discuss this. That never happened,” she said.

As for listing her position as mayor on the campaign contribution form, Audette said that her title was mayor pro tempore in 2023. She said her campaign treasurer filed the report which states her title as “Mayor/Owner City of Redding/Called to Action Consulting Inc.”

“She abbreviated my title, which was mayor/pro tempore. It was just an abbreviation,” Audette said.

Audette said she is not concerned about McDonald’s allegation. Munns and Winter did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.

