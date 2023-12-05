Redding school goes into lockdown after woman pulls into parking lot to call police

Mistletoe Elementary School in Redding went into a lockdown Tuesday morning after a woman reported to police she saw a person brandishing a firearm in the area, police and educators said.

The unidentified woman pulled into the school’s parking lot to call the police at 8:27 a.m., indirectly triggering the four-minute lockdown while officers investigated, according to Redding Police Department Lt. Jeff Schmidt.

Redding police advised the school to go into lockdown at 8:31 a.m., Enterprise Elementary School District Superintendent Heather Armelino said.

The woman told police the alleged incident happened about a quarter-mile west of the school on Churn Creek Road, near the ampm store, Schmidt said. “After we figured that part out, we lifted the lockdown,” he said.

Neither the woman who reported the incident nor the person she accused is affiliated with the school, Schmidt said.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

“We’re grateful that no one was ever in danger,” Armelino said.

Police investigators were still collecting surveillance video and getting witness statements as of noon Tuesday, he said.

What police, school officials learned from the Mistletoe lockdown

The incident left police and school administrators with several takeaways.

Things went smoothly, Schmidt and Armelino said: In less than four minutes, the woman called, police were on the scene and Shasta County Office of Education notified the school to go into lockdown. Over the next four minutes, officers learned there was no threat to the school and the lockdown lifted.

“Safety protocols went as planned. Since we regularly practice safety drills, everyone knew what to do. Parents were notified as quickly as the school was able to get a message out,” Armelino said.

One big takeaway is how fast things went without people milling around near the school, Schmidt said. When that happens, it “creates a whole new problem,” he said.

While he understands parents are scared and their natural inclination is to run to their child, driving to the school, blocking roads and exits, and distracting staff and officers can slow an investigation down. In the case of a real threat, it can also endanger lives, Schmidt said.

If police get a report about any violent incident or threat near a school, they and SCOE may call for a lockdown, but “most of the time, these events turn out to be nothing, Schmidt said.

More: New Redding police chief answers questions about homelessness, crime rates, school safety

"We've been doing department training and have expanded to training with our allied public safety agencies in the past year" to protect students and school staff, Redding Police Chief Capt. Brian Barner said in a November interview with the Record Searchlight. "Our school resource officers have a great relationship with our schools, providing training and communication for school safety and threats," he said.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Mistletoe Elementary School in Redding goes into 4 minute lockdown