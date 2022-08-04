Redding SWAT team used to raid large marijuana-growing operation within city limits

The Redding SWAT team was used Wednesday to raid a large-scale marijuana growing operation within the city limits.

The SWAT team and agents from the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Kenyon Drive at the illegal cultivation site, which possibly was being regularly guarded by people with guns.

Officers found three large, covered structures where about 800 mature marijuana plants were growing, Redding police said.

Two men at the site ran away and agents weren’t able to find them.

The pot plants were eradicated, which were growing a little more than a mile west of Highway 273.

Police said a citizen contacted the Neighborhood Police Unit in June to complain about the grow. NPU officers and the city’s Code Enforcement Division investigated the tip.

“It was determined that the cultivation site was unpermitted and may be guarded by armed individuals on a regular basis,” police said.

The SWAT officers and narcotics agents found environmental damage at the location.

“(Officers) observed egregious amounts of environmental damage, to include toxic chemical containers strewn about the illegal grow site,” police said.

The officers said they also found evidence that profits from the growing operation were enriching drug trafficking organizations from out of the area.

The Record Searchlight has contacted police to obtain more details about the case.

