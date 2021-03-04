Reddit chief: I was late to spot GameStop stock mania

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Huffman
Steve Huffman

Reddit boss Steve Huffman has told BBC News he supported the aims of controversial sub-Reddit WallStreetBets.

A long-time fan of the group, he said he had been slow in spotting its effect on GameStop's huge share-price spike in January.

"I was actually a little late to the party, because I didn't realise that Reddit had leaked into the real world again", he said.

GameStop's share price ended up reaching nearly $500 (£350) before falling.

WallStreetBets had been hyping up the computer-game retailer's shares.

The idea was if enough Reddit users bought GameStop shares, they could drive up the price, hurting hedge funds who had bet against the company.

Some claimed the group had collectively manipulated the market.

But Reddit decided to leave it up.

"We were... trying to keep WallStreetBets online," Mr Huffman said.

When the media talks about the big social-media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, Instagram - Reddit is often ignored.

But as hedge funds learned during the GameStop share-price spike - ignore it at your peril.

Reddit likes to think of itself as different.

At its heart, it certainly feels more alternative.

Its system of upvoting content mean ideas either fly or die.

It's not called the front page of the internet for nothing.

Mr Huffman has also had to deal with another big story this year - conspiracy theories peddled by Donald Trump about electoral fraud.

"What do you do when the president doesn't live up to the ideals, like the principles of our country?" Mr Huffman said.

An influential sub-Reddit called TheDonald was instrumental in hyping up Mr Trump across the internet.

Reddit banned it last year.

Mr Huffman told BBC News it was the most difficult moderation decision he had had to make.

Huffman is one of handful of men in Silicon Valley - along with Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg - that make huge decisions on what we can and can't see on the internet.

The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

When did you first come across WallStreetBets?

So I've known about WallStreetBets for years.

WallStreetBets is, in fact, one of my guilty pleasures on Reddit.

How much was the group about having a laugh?

A lot of it, as I think it's the cornerstone to a lot of friendship and human experience.

At the end of the day, this community is fun and it's funny.

And obviously, there's some cohesion there, talking about the trades.

When did you start realising WallStreetBets was having an impact on GameStop's share price?

So I think I was actually a little late to this, because I've been on WallStreetBets for a while.

And they've been talking about GameStop for a while.

And so on WallStreetBets, there's often a couple of stocks or companies or positions that have their attention.

And so over the years, it's been Tesla.

It's been Virgin Galactic.

It's been Blackberry.

It's been different things.

And so, in my mind, I'm just browsing Reddit and OK, yeah, GameStop's got their infatuation right now.

So I was actually a little late to the party, because I didn't realise that Reddit had leaked into the real world again.

And so it was, I think, really at the the take off of the mania when I was like: "OK, this is a bigger one."

Then there was that crazy period where the GameStop share price went from $20 to $400. What was going through your mind at that point?

You know, I love reading business stories.

I love reading books about investors and their successes and failures.

So it's just a topic I'm interested in.

I just thought it was a fascinating story.

And it's such a smart thing to do.

And I, personally, have found it a fair thing to do.

So you were always supportive, like ideologically, of what the group was doing?

Yes, because I think if you've got one transaction where one group has taken an extreme position and then another group can see that opportunity that maybe they've overextended themselves.

Obviously, there's a lot of risk there.

But I think everybody goes in that situation aware of that risk.

The shares at one point got almost up to $500 a share. At that point, was there any pressure on you to maybe lock down WallStreetBets?

We faced that question, like that literal question: "Should you do something?"

But our motivation, or what we were trying to do in that situation, was actually the opposite - to keep WallStreetBets online.

So you decided: "This needs to stay up"?

The question of should it go down or not was a very fast conversation.

And we were, you know, confident that that community was well moderated and well within our content policy.

Are you proud of what WallStreetBets managed to achieve?

I am always, I think, proud when people do amazing things.

And so I think maybe pride isn't even the right word.

I think I'm happy or encouraged when humans come together to do something incredible.

Do you think that it was a David-and-Goliath story?

Oh, absolutely, because, you know, institutional investors have so much.

There's so many more resources in terms of knowledge, relationships, the ability to execute large trades.

No individual could have done this.

Although hedge funds wage war on each other all the time, we never see it.

And so to see a group of individuals kind of band together against some really well resourced institutions, I think that's an intriguing story from any angle.

Some people lost a lot of money. Do you feel any responsibility?

I think any trade, not just risky ones like WallStreetBets, has risk.

But it also has opportunity.

I think there are two things that are really important.

One is that individuals have that opportunity.

I don't think we as a society should be so paternal to say that, well: "This group is smart enough to make these decisions - but this group, you know, we should keep them out," because you're not just protecting them from risk, you're eliminating their participation in the gains.

Did the Capitol Hill riots make you reappraise the inherent goodness of the free internet?

I'd be lying if I say that thought hadn't crossed my mind.

But we've seen, I think, on Reddit, the power of people to do, I think, the right thing generally.

One of the ways we look at Reddit, one of our duties, is to make sure the volume of any particular viewpoint is in proportion to the number of people who actually have it.

And so that is to say we don't want a small number of loud people to have control beyond their numbers.

And I think on Reddit we've gotten pretty good at that.

I suppose you're wrestling with two things here. You don't want to get involved in censoring or overly censoring people?

We feel, I think, there's an enormous responsibility for getting that balance right.

And, you know, we are learning,

I think, along with everybody else, we do our very best because it's not just the right thing to do for our business - it's the right thing to do for our users.

And I think it's the right thing to do generally.

And, for example, the QAnon conspiracy theory, we saw that on Reddit and banned it three years ago, long before it metastasized online and in the real world.

Do you think you should have done more on TheDonald? That's one of the criticisms of Reddit that comes up a few times.

Look, TheDonald was a series of hard decisions.

And there's never a hard decision that I don't, upon reflection, wish we had made faster.

But I think there's a matter of reality here - the principle of free speech was designed specifically to protect political speech.

And so we went through a crisis not just at Reddit but in the United States and, I think, around the world of what do you do when the president doesn't live up to the ideals, like the principles of our country.

That's a real conflict.

And so I think there's no way around that conflict.

Is that the most difficult decision that you've had to make?

I think it might be, yes, because the other ones were more matters of getting the words right.

Other policy changes we've made over the years around, you know, violence or harassment or bullying or involuntary sexualisation, we always knew what our gut told us - what the right thing was.

And so those were sometimes complicated because we had to figure out how to get there and how to kind of balance all of our values.

But we always knew where we wanted to go.

I think with political speech, and in this particular moment, it was particularly challenging given the context of, like, the United States and the president of the United States being almost in conflict with each other.

Fake news, conspiracy theories, how do you stay on top of it?

Misinformation is another word for propaganda.

And propaganda is as old as politics.

This is not a new problem.

And so, we've faced this problem in different forms over pretty much our entire existence.

And so the solution, that we've seen, ultimately lies within people.

It lies within a free press.

It lies within access to information.

It lies within people being allowed to have good judgements and societal pressure to to be truthful, to behave well, all of these things.

Finally, there are some pretty niche sub-Reddits. What are the oddest ones you've come across?

Oh, my goodness.

BreadStapledToTrees is probably the weirdest one that I'm comfortable saying in an interview.

And it's as the name implies.

It's literally pictures of bread stapled to trees.

There's another, I think, favourite around the office, CatStandingUp, which is just pictures of cats standing up.

But that one is very strictly moderated.

So every comment within every post in that community has to be the single word "Cat".

Recommended Stories

  • Job Listing Hints Rivian Is Looking To Make Solid State Batteries

    The future of electric propulsion lies in battery production. Most EV manufacturers are limited by the amount of batteries than can be produced or bought, so companies are always looking for the next best thing. Now it looks like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)-backed Rivian is looking to the future to supply batteries for its upcoming electric pickup truck and SUV. Rivian has open job postings for engineers experienced with solid state batteries, according to an Electrek report. The positions are listed for Rivian’s facility in Palo Alto, California. Rivian's job posting states the company is looking to “build and manage a comprehensive team working on manufacturing solid-state batteries.” Solid-state batteries are considered a holy grail of battery tech due to the potential light weight, high energy density and fast charging times. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Rivian. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Says No To Swap Batteries and Rumors, Yes To Fast Charging For EVsVideo: Tesla Semi Spotted In The Wild, Silent As Can Be© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FBI chief warns violent 'domestic terrorism' growing in US

    FBI Director Christopher Wray bluntly labeled the January riot at the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorism” Tuesday and warned of a rapidly growing threat of homegrown violent extremism that law enforcement is scrambling to confront through thousands of investigations. Wray also defended to lawmakers his own agency's handling of an intelligence report that warned of the prospect for violence on Jan. 6. Wray's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, his first before Congress since the insurrection, was one in a series of hearings centered on the law enforcement response to the Capitol insurrection.

  • Micron raises second-quarter revenue forecast

    The Boise, Idaho-based company has seen greater demand for its chips with a global shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent uptick in 5G smartphone adoption. Micron now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous forecast of $5.6 billion to $6 billion. Micron is expected to delve deeper into demand drivers at a Morgan Stanley conference later in the day.

  • BBC apologizes for interview with man impersonating US senator Cory Booker

    Broadcasting service issues apology and correction for ‘deliberate hoax’ after 26 February interview aired on radio Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. Photograph: Al Drago/Getty Images The BBC has issued a correction and apology on its website for airing an interview with a man who claimed to be the US senator Cory Booker but was actually someone impersonating the Democratic politician from New Jersey. The UK’s public broadcasting service said that the interview appeared “to be a deliberate hoax” and that it had reached out with an apology to Booker and “are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again”. The interview was aired on 26 February on the BBC’s Newshour radio program. The BBC said that the interview “has not appeared elsewhere”, and no audio clips or videos are circulating online, though one Twitter user heard the interview on New York’s WNYC public radio station and could tell something was amiss. “Listening to the @bbcworldservice Newshour on @wnyc and trying to figure out how they did an entire interview with someone they introduced as Senator Cory Booker, who I’m pretty sure was definitely not Senator Booker, and didn’t realize it,” wrote Twitter user Amy Eason. Other listeners voiced their confusion on Twitter over the interview, which appeared to be centered around the news that the White House would not be placing sanctions on Saudi Arabia following the release of a report from US intelligence agencies that the country’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, played a direct role in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Tyresse Horne, another Twitter user, tweeted to Booker saying, “did you do an interview today with the BBC discussing the Khashoggi killing? Someone sounding nothing like you and without your speech pattern was claiming to be you today.” “I was listening to said interview & was VERY confused. I Googled to see if there was a different Cory Booker,” tweeted another user, Charles Clarkson, after learning of the BBC’s correction. While source impersonations are uncommon in media interviews, the occasional blip can occur. Last December, the Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo accidentally brought on air animal rights activist Matt Johnson, who pretended to be Dennis Organ, the president and CEO of the pork producer Smithfield Foods. In 2017, the Washington Post caught a woman who falsely claimed that she was impregnated as a teenager by Roy Moore, who was running for an Alabama US Senate seat at the time. The woman was revealed to be connected to Project Veritas, a conservative group that targets Democratic groups and major media outlets. It is unclear whether Booker’s impersonator was a general troll or had a more deliberate agenda. Booker has not released any public statements on the interview. Occasionally, members of the media are the pranksters, and there was a deadly consequence in 2014 when a hospital nurse took her own life after falling for two Australian radio DJs calling up and pretending to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles inquiring after the condition of Princess Kate, Prince William’s wife, who was a patient at the time.

  • Yext Stock Tumbles 15% After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    Shares of search-software provider (YEXT) are trading sharply lower late Wednesday after the company provided guidance for both the April quarter and the full fiscal year that fell short of Street estimates. For the fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 31, Yext (ticker: YEXT) posted revenue of $92.2 million, up 13%, and ahead of the Street consensus estimate of $89.1 million.

  • America's infrastructure just got a C- grade — why the model is 'not sustainable'

    America’s infrastructure still has a lot of work to do.

  • Watch Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware match Myles Garrett’s athleticism

    The Dallas Cowboys are going to be well represented at this summer's Hall of Fame ceremony as Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson will all finally be enshrined in Canton. The team could have a more modern addition in the Class of 2022 as ...

  • Is It Time to Buy GameStop Stock?

    The video game retailer is soaring again, but investors must tread cautiously before buying into the latest round of hype.

  • How to Buy Bitcoin at an 80% Premium From Michael Saylor

    Buying MicroStrategy stock solely for the bitcoin play? It'll cost you a lot.

  • Report: ‘Everything is on the table’ for Kyle Van Noy following release from Dolphins

    Could Bill Belichick pull the trigger to bring Kyle Van Noy back to the Patriots?

  • Sunak: Stamp duty cut to continue until end of June

    The stamp duty cut will continue until the end of June, with the nil rate band set at £250,000 – double its standard level – until the end of September, the Chancellor Rishi Suank said.

  • Minu, a Mexico City-based, pay-on-demand startup, lands a $14M Series A

    Many of the startups raising capital in Mexico are focused on financial inclusion, aiming to level the playing field in a country that is largely unbanked and has a burgeoning middle class. One such company, minu, a Mexico City-based, pay-on-demand startup, announced Wednesday that it has raised $14 million in a Series A round of funding led by FinTech Collective. New investors VEF, XYZ Ventures and FJ Labs, as well as DocuSign founder Tom Gonser and Gusto CFO Mike Dinsdale also participated in the financing.

  • Amazon Fresh till-less grocery store opens in London

    The shop will stock hundreds of new own-brand items including locally-sourced milk and desserts.

  • Melvin Capital Surged 22% in February After GameStop Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management gained 22% in February, helping to reverse some of the heavy losses the firm suffered during a Reddit-inspired rally in stocks it had bet against, according to people familiar with the matter.Melvin plunged 53% in January, after retail traders drove up shares of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., among others. The hedge fund subsequently received a $2.75 billion cash injection, led by billionaires Steve Cohen and Ken Griffin. The people declined to say what drove last month’s gains.A spokesman for New York-based Melvin Capital, which manages about $8 billion, declined to comment.Read more: Plotkin Says Hedge Funds Will Adapt in Wake of GameStop RoutPlotkin, 42, is considered to be among the best hedge fund stock-pickers. He had worked for Cohen for eight years, and was one of his biggest money-makers, before leaving to start his own firm. He gained 53% last year and has posted annualized returns of 30% since founding Melvin Capital at the end of 2014.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...