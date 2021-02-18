Reddit Investor Roaring Kitty Trolls Congress With Cat Memes During Gamestop Hearings

Kate Briquelet, Arya Hodjat
Bloomberg/Getty
Bloomberg/Getty

The man known as “Roaring Kitty,” the YouTube personality who helped spark last month’s frenzy over Gamestop stock, was buttoned down for Thursday’s Congressional hearing into the unprecedented market rally.

But behind him, 34-year-old Keith Gill had a motivational poster with a cat dangling by one arm and the words: “Hang in there.” A red headband that became a trademark of his YouTube videos also rested in the background.

The Massachusetts ex-financial educator, who found himself at the center of the Gamestop controversy because of his videos and Reddit posts cheerleading the video-game stock, told lawmakers he always believed in the struggling company and didn’t push anyone to buy or sell shares for his own profit.

“It is true that my investment in that company multiplied in value many times. For that I feel enormously fortunate. I also believe the current price of the shares demonstrates that I have been right about the company,” said Gill, who is a registered securities broker and posted on Reddit under the username “DeepFucking Value.”

“A few things I am not—I am not a cat,” he continued, likely in homage to the lawyer who went viral over an accidental feline Zoom filter. “I am not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund. I do not have clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I’m just an individual whose investment in Gamestop and posts on social media were based upon my own research and analysis.”

As Gill testified, saying he continued to be “bullish” on Gamestop, the stock saw another boost and fans took to Twitter to cheer him on. “I plan to name my future son ‘Deepfuckingvalue’ $GME,” one Twitter user crowed.

The hotly-anticipated hearing roped in the heads of Robinhood and Reddit , along with Melvin Capital, which suffered huge losses in the Gamestop short squeeze. Congress also grilled the chief of Citadel Securities, which along with partners infused $2.75 billion into Melvin after its short colossally failed. Citadel carries out trades made on Robinhood’s app.

At the hearing, Melvin CEO Gabe Plotkin said he was “personally humbled” by his Gamestop losses. But he denied reports that his firm was “bailed out” by Citadel, saying, “Citadel proactively reached out to become a new investor, similar to the investments others make in our fund. It was an opportunity for Citadel to ‘buy low’ and earn returns for its investors if and when our fund’s value went up.”

Last month, an army of amateur investors emboldened by the Reddit forum r/Wallstreetbets upended the stock market by rallying around moribund video-game retailer Gamestop (and other companies approaching extinction like BlackBerry and AMC Entertainment). At the time, professional investors were trying to short-sell Gamestop, or in other words, they were betting the company would fail.

This merry band of day traders—many of them millennials armed with memes, rocket emojis and “eat the rich” sentiment—drove the price of GameStop’s stock from $20 to more than $480 per share by goading rookie investors to pour their money into the chain, whose “stonk” had plummeted to $2 per share last summer.

But the small-time investors weren’t alone. One New York hedge fund, Senvest Management LLC, made $700 million, while The Big Short hedge-funder Michael Burry reportedly gained $100 million after selling his stake in late 2020.

The massive David vs. Goliath trolling reaped profits for a number of the little guys, in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, while also causing established Wall Street hedge funds to lose billions of dollars. Many of the other novice traders, however, also lost out. The controversy has resulted in the rights to at least five future movies and two TV shows, a Justice Department probe and an avalanche of class-action lawsuits.

Many of these Reddit investors used the Robinhood investing app, a commission-free platform that has democratized trading and has been accused of “gamification,” or allegedly employing playful, game-like features on its app to increase engagement at the expense of inexperienced users, without installing safeguards. A month before the Gamestop surge, Massachusetts regulators targeted Robinhood for “gamifying” investments, citing one young customer who made more than 12,700 trades in a six-month period.

In response to the Gamestop frenzy, Robinhood put restrictions on trading shares in the company and several others hyped up by r/WallStreetBets. Soon after, lawmakers on both sides took swipes at Robinhood for blocking trades to protect hedge funds, and at least 90 class-action lawsuits have been filed against the app, claiming its restrictions were unfair, unlawful and caused users to lose millions of dollars.

But Gill is also facing a class-action suit, which alleges he assumed “the fake persona of an amateur, everyday fellow” and profited by artificially inflating the price of the stock.

Gill, then posting anonymously on Reddit, began updating his fellow r/wallstreetbets investors on his Gamestop bet in mid-2019, posting that he had brought $53,000 in the video game retailer’s stock.

While his initial post didn’t make much waves, on a forum where users often post their exorbitant losses and esoteric stock bets, Gill kept posting his gains—or, as he called them, “YOLO Updates,”—first weekly, then daily. At his peak, on Jan. 27, his account showed a total gain of upwards of $33 million.

While Gill ended up losing much of those gains when GameStop stock fell back to earth, his initial bet made him a legend among the subreddit’s 9 million subscribers. On Thursday morning, ahead of his testimony, one of the top posts on the subreddit was “Ode to DeepFuckingValue.”

“You certainly have a number of people around the world who appreciate who you are, and I think you are the best of us,” the post read. “I could not think of a better representation of the good in this world, let alone this r******* band of apes on Reddit.”

In written testimony for the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, Gill said he was merely an individual investor who posted “my thoughts and analysis about individual stocks and whether they are correctly valued” on social media.

“I did that with GameStop,” Gill said in his statement. “I believed the company was dramatically undervalued by the market. The prevailing analysis about GameStop’s impending doom was simply wrong.”

Gill noted he wasn’t the only person publicly banking on Gamestop. “Investors including Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen, whose purchase of GameStop shares and advocacy with the GameStop board helped positively affect the share price in late 2020, publicly expressed similar views,” he continued.

“Hedge funds and other Wall Street firms have teams of analysts working together to compile research and critique investment ideas, while individual investors have not had that advantage,” Gill said. “Social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and WallStreetBets on Reddit are leveling the playing field.”

“And in a year of quarantines and COVID, engaging with other investors on social media was a safe way to socialize. We had fun. The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous. I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only, and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks checking out the channel.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • After blizzard of criticism, vacationing Senator Ted Cruz to fly back to frozen Texas

    U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism on Thursday after leaving his home state of Texas, grappling with a deadly deep freeze, for a holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun. The 50-year-old Republican lawmaker cut his trip short after his travels were reported, stopping briefly in Cancun airport to speak to media on his way out of Mexico. "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said.

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Rick Perry says Texans will endure blackouts 'to keep the government out of their business'

    Former Texas governor says winter weather crisis should not be used as an opportunity for Democrats to advance energy policies ‘Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,’ Rick Perry was quoted saying. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Rick Perry, the former Texas governor who became Donald Trump’s energy secretary, has said that Texans would willingly endure longer periods of sub-freezing temperatures if it stymied Democrats’ energy policy and efforts to combat climate change. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry was quoted saying in blog post published Wednesday on the website of Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy. The blog post had asserted that those “watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals. Two phrases come to mind: don’t mess with Texas, and don’t let a crisis go to waste”. Perry’s comments come as millions of Texas are struggling with a brutal winter storm, which created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. Frigid temperatures and snow have covered most of the central US this week, resulting in at least two dozen deaths, but Texas in particular has reeled because most of its power is on a state-run grid that has repeatedly been described as mismanaged. Residents of the Lone Star state are lining up for grocery stores that are running out of food. Pipes have burst because of the cold, leaving residents without water to drink or prepare food. Many are scrambling to find shelter in buildings with electricity. Multiple municipalities have instituted “boil water” orders, as power outages have impacted water treatment facilities. Meanwhile, many Texans slammed authorities for their handling of the crisis. The severe winter storm has, among some Republicans, been used to open up a new culture war around the expansion of renewable energy, which is a stated priority of the Biden administration in order to address the climate crisis. Perry was among the many Republicans who falsely claimed that frozen wind turbines spurred the mass electricity shutdowns. In reality, the utility system’s failure to prepare for perils presented by cold temperatures – such as frozen natural gas pipes – had a significantly larger role in this crisis. Renewable energy sources such as wind did see failures; these lapses contributed to 13% of Texas’ power outages, while generating approximately 25% of the state’s winter energy. But sources such as coal, gas, and nuclear power ceded nearly twice as many gigawatts of power due to the low temperatures. Nonetheless Greg Abbott, Texas’ governor, voiced anti-wind sentiments similar to Perry’s. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” the Republican governor told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis ... It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.” Abbott’s attack contradicts the operators of the Texas grid, which is overwhelmingly run on gas and oil, who have confirmed the plunging temperatures caused gas plants to seize up at the same time as a huge spike in demand for heating. Nevertheless, images of ice-covered wind turbines, taken in Sweden in 2014, were shared widely among conservatives on social media as proof of the frailty of clean energy. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman behind the Green New Deal platform, said that Abbott was “blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures” while the renewable energy industry also hit back. “It is disgraceful to see the longtime antagonists of clean power engaging in a politically opportunistic charade misleading Americans,” said Heather Zichal, chief executive of the American Clean Power lobby group. Oliver Milman contributed to this report.

  • GOP operatives say McConnell isn't interested in fighting with Trump, wants to focus on winning in 2022

    When it comes to former President Donald Trump versus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Republican operatives have no idea how far their feud will go. McConnell holds Trump responsible for Republicans losing the Senate, The Washington Post reports, and Trump is still smarting from McConnell saying publicly that he holds him "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump released a statement on Tuesday that went for the jugular, calling McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." On Wednesday, the Post interviewed 10 Republicans close to McConnell and Trump, who said the men couldn't be more different. "The contrast is pretty simple: Mitch McConnell doesn't care about being liked, he cares about winning," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, told the Post. "Donald Trump cares about being liked; he cares much less about winning." McConnell wants to focus on picking apart Democratic policies and finding strong Republican candidates for future elections, the Post reports, with people close to him saying he is not interested in a constant back and forth with the former president. Some Trump associates are pushing him to do what he can to get McConnell out of his leadership role, but others have told him he needs to stop going after McConnell, because it's a bad look for both of them. Trump disagrees, the Post reports, telling them he is making his supporters happy and getting good TV coverage. Even though McConnell wants to move on, people close to him say his thirst for power is so strong that he would be willing to reach an agreement with Trump if it meant he'd be back in control of the Senate. "If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he'd receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he'd take the deal in a heartbeat," former aide Josh Holmes told the Post. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTed Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in CancunTrump comes out of hiding

  • Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial

    A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community" if the two are released pending trial.

  • Malaysia to deport Myanmar asylum-seekers next week, refugee groups say

    Nearly 100 asylum-seekers are among 1,200 Myanmar nationals Malaysia plans to send home next week, refugee groups said on Thursday, in a move activists fear could put the deportees' lives at risk. Last week, Reuters reported the Southeast Asian nation had agreed to return the 1,200 Myanmar citizens after its neighbour's military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, offered to send navy ships to pick up those detained. Although Malaysia is not a signatory to the U.N. Refugee Convention and detains refugees with other undocumented migrants, it has vowed not to deport Rohingya Muslims and refugees identified by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

  • Psaki pushes back on false claims that green energy sources caused power failures in Texas

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki corrected false allegations that renewable energy sources caused power outages after the winter storm in Texas.

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Psaki says Texas officials should be focused on crisis as Cruz to return from Cancun

    Asked for a response to Republican Ted Cruz of Texas travelling to Cancun, Mexico as his state endures widespread power outages amid devastating winter storms and infrastructure failures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that “we expect that would be the focus” of the state’s elected officials. “I don’t have any updates on the exact location of Senator Ted Cruz,  nor does anyone at the White House,” she said on Thursday. “Our focus is on working directly with leadership in Texas and surrounding states on addressing the winter storm and the crisis at hand,” she said.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Donald Trump admits he misses being president and hints at 2024 White House run

    Donald Trump teased a potential a second run for office and admitted he misses being president as he broke his silence in a blitz of right-wing cable news interviews on Wednesday night. The former US president continued to repeat false claims that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, telling Fox News: "I think we won substantially". Mr Trump emerged from his public hiatus to comment on the passing of the veteran conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, whom he called a "legend" of American radio. The interviews were the first Mr Trump has given since leaving the White House. Mr Trump said that that he had "really wanted to be somewhat quiet" since leaving Washington on January 20, unable to communicate with his large online following since being banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol. "We don't want to go back to Twitter," Mr Trump told the conservative outlet Newsmax, adding: "I understand it's become very boring and millions are leaving." Mr Trump said his team was still exploring its options for returning to social media and "negotiating with a number of people," but suggested he may build his own platform to communicate with his supporters. "We're looking at a lot of different things," he said.

  • Store Owner Shot 4 Times, May Never Walk Again After Violent Robbery in Vallejo

    A store owner is now recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent robbery in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot four times in the legs by armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply at around 7:20 p.m., reports SF Chronicle.

  • Mother of five shot and killed after children find gun in her purse, police say

    Gabriel Alexis Henderson's youngest child was wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Austin man rescues dozens of drivers left stranded by winter storm

    Using his chains, ropes, and four-wheel drive, over the course of two days Ryan Sivley helped rescue about 150 people stranded by the side of the road in Austin, Texas. A brutal winter storm is battering Texas, and Sivley told KVUE after thinking about what it would be like to be stuck in the freezing temperatures, he knew he had to do something. "I've been helping anybody I find on the side of the road," Sivley said. "I do a lot of off-roading with different groups in Austin, so I had recovery straps and chains and I have two trucks that are four-wheel drive." In addition to pulling cars to freedom, Sivley has also helped get stranded nurses to work and driven patients home from the hospital. Last March, Sivley was in a bad car accident, which nearly took his life. He shattered his pelvic bone, and today he can only walk for about two hours a day, but driving is no problem. His rescue service is free, but many of the grateful people he helps have been giving Sivley a few dollars for gas. "Everybody is really happy," he said. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTed Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in CancunTrump comes out of hiding

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTed Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in CancunTrump comes out of hiding

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free