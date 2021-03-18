Reddit investors adopt 3,500 gorillas in six days

·3 min read
A baby gorilla.
A baby gorilla.

Around 3,500 gorillas have been adopted by Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) community in six days.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, a charity for the protection of endangered mountain gorillas, has also received more than $350,000 (£252,000) in donations.

Its president Dr Tara Stoinski has thanked the Reddit community for the adoptions.

She said: "They've truly made a difference for our world."

The subreddit WallStreetBets gained prominence earlier this year after its users invested in the computer game retailer GameStop and boosted the share price.

The idea was that if enough Reddit users bought GameStop shares, they could drive up the price, hurting hedge funds which had bet against the company. Now the community has decided to help apes.

Dr Stoinski's video in which she thanked WSB for their "incredible support", was posted on the subreddit and upvoted more than 159,000 times.

She told BBC News: "They've truly made a difference for our world and shown what can be accomplished when people come together. When we save gorillas and we save forests, we save our world."

In a tweet, the charity said: "In a typical weekend, we might get 20 new adoptions. This weekend, the numbers astonished us.

"It's safe to say that the investor community on Reddit is not traditionally who we think of as our supporter base. But they definitely surprised and overwhelmed us over the weekend."

You might also be interested in:

Tara Stoinski
Tara Stoinski told the BBC the amount of attention the donations have brought to gorillas has been "phenomenal"

Devin Owen has adopted two gorillas named Twibuke and Iyamarere.

Devin told BBC News: "I'm just doing my part as one of many to help a great organisation to help apes. Apes are strong together."

Gorillas Twibuke and Iyamarere pictured as part of a charity adoption certificate.
Twibuke and Iyamarere are the two gorillas adopted by Devin Owen, a member of the WallStreetBets community on Reddit

Why have some Redditors adopted gorillas?

According to KnowYourMeme, WSB types referring to each other as "apes" is from the prequel to the Planet of the Apes movies, and Caesar's explanation that "apes together strong" is a motto which is often repeated in Reddit posts.

However, there's a thread on WSB of some Redditors, complaining about the current terminology.

Others claim they call themselves the "ape gang" because they think of themselves as being like monkeys pressing buttons on a keyboard to buy stocks. Members also frequently use gorilla emojis in their posts.

There were around two million members of the community at the start of 2021, increasing to 10 million in March. It is believed by Redditors that the "ape" term took off when they got to three million members.

Adopting gorillas started on Friday, when a member of the WSB community posted that they had sent a donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla fund, which allowed them to adopt their own gorilla.

The post was upvoted over 112,000 times, with other members of the community following suit to adopt their own gorillas.

A Gorilla
A Gorilla

A brief history

This is not the first time members of the subreddit have donated to a cause.

Previously, people who had gained a lot of money off the back of GameStop had made donations to schools, particularly to buy crayons.

Also, another Redditor bought 100 chicken tenders (the running joke being it is a WSB Redditor's favourite food, and 'tendies' is used as a term for the reward/gain from the stock) for their local school with their gains.

Reddit has quite a history of this. The sub r/HydroHomies - celebrating (drinking) water - often has posts up about donations to water charities.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) were 19.2% higher as of 3:20 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The big jump came after Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating. Roy set a one-year price target of $110, a 111% premium over Cassava's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Bill Gross Says He Made $10 Million Betting Against GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t just retail traders who cashed in big during the GameStop Corp. stock mania. A legendary billionaire investor made a minor killing shorting the shares.Bill Gross, the erstwhile bond king and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he made about $10 million betting against the video game retailer’s shares.But the trade didn’t go off without a hitch.“I got in too early,” said Gross. “I was in the hole by about $10 million.” But he stuck with it to sell at a profit.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.Amid that mania, Gross took a shot to bet against the shares: “I got in with options like a good Robinhood trader, I guess.”He’s not done yet.“I’m still selling call options at $250 and $300,” said Gross. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers, to take advantage.”Gross was largely known for his bond bets after four decades at Pimco, which he built into one of the world’s largest asset managers. For years he generated industry-leading returns as manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund and in 2013 the firm’s assets approached $2 trillion. He was ousted though a year later after feuding with his Pimco partners over strategy, succession and managerial control.Gross then joined Janus Henderson Group Plc as a money manager, switching his focus from pursuing relative return against a benchmark to an unconstrained strategy. The aim was to achieve positive results no matter the market conditions, but it didn’t work out. Returns were disappointing and Gross retired in March 2019.Gross continues to comment on central bank policy and deficits and speculate in the bond markets with his personal fortune.Read more: Bill Gross says he’s short TreasuriesHe said he was short coming into the Treasuries selloff of recent weeks that took the 10-year yield to a one-year high above 1.6%. He also continues to bet against 10-year futures and the long bond. The investor predicts a jump in inflation ahead that will give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “pause” about the central bank’s current lower-for-longer policy.“Inflation, you know, currently below 2% now is not going be below 2% in the next few months,” Gross said. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.(Updates with Gross views on inflation in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop (GME) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    GameStop (GME) closed the most recent trading day at $209.81, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session.

  • Rare ‘severe’ storm warning issued as tornadoes forecast in southern US

    National Weather Service warns people to prepare saying: ‘Your family’s life might depend on it’

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Cardi B brings Melania Trump into war of words with Candace Owens: ‘I was inspired by your First Lady’

    Images date back to former first lady’s modelling career in 1996

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • WHO statement on AstraZeneca shot expected 'very soon'

    A World Health Organization advisory group statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot is expected very soon, a WHO spokesman said on Wednesday. Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.