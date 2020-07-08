Reddit moderators spent years asking for help fighting hate. The company may finally be listening

Jefferson Kelley and his son record the "Beyond Trek" podcast, derived from a "Star Trek" forum Kelley moderates on Reddit. (Courtesy of Jefferson Kelley)

For years Jefferson Kelley watched hate bloom in his treasured online spaces.

When Kelley, a Reddit moderator, booted hateful users off threads where Black people discussed sensitive personal experiences, racial slurs piled up in his inbox. Crude remarks about women filled the comment sections under his favorite "Star Trek" GIFs. The proliferation of notorious forums, including one that perpetuated a vicious racist stereotype about Black fathers, stung Kelley, a Black father himself.

Kelley and other moderators repeatedly pleaded with the company to back them up and take stronger action against harassment and hate speech. But Reddit never quite came through.

Then, all of a sudden, that seemed to change. When Reddit announced last week it was shutting down a noxious pro-Trump group that had violated the site’s rules for years, Kelley could scarcely believe it.

Reddit’s move to overhaul content policy and ban some 2,000 subreddits, or forums, is one of the most sweeping enforcement actions the company has taken to date. To Kelley and other Black moderators, it was a sign that the company might finally begin real work to stem the flow of harassment and abuse they faced on a daily basis.

The bans — which coincided with a wave of aggressive moves by other large internet platforms including Facebook and YouTube — came after hundreds of Reddit moderators signed a letter urging the company to take racism seriously. It also followed the resignation this month of Alexis Ohanian, one of Reddit’s co-founders, from the company’s board of directors. Ohanian, who said he had been moved by the protests over the killing of George Floyd, asked that his board seat be filled by a black candidate.

Reddit and other tech companies have long been under fire for allowing false information and discriminatory ideologies to spread on their platforms, and for weak or inconsistent enforcement of policies against hate speech and harassment. Hesitant to provoke backlash from conservative critics and far-right agitators, leaders of these companies have often argued their platforms were neutral grounds akin to public spaces, and pointed to“free speech” values as reason for their inaction.

But the rapid approach of a presidential election amid a global pandemic and a nationwide movement over Floyd's killing have engineered a tipping point in the tech industry. The math has changed, and tech platforms have seemingly, as one journalist quipped , "decided that the grief they're getting for tolerating hate is more trouble than the grief they'd get for not tolerating hate."

For moderators, who had spent years trying in vain to get the ear of Reddit's corporate leaders, the effect of this sudden shift was as if the brick wall they'd been pushing on suddenly transformed into a swinging door.

When Kelley first started lurking on Reddit in 2014, he was there mostly for the "Star Trek" content. After several years participating enthusiastically in the r/StarTrekGIFs forum, he took charge of it, volunteering as an unpaid moderator in 2016. Reddit quickly became core to his social life. Kelley made GIFs and he made friends. He even started recording a podcast, "Beyond Trek," with the people he met through the forum.

Kelley had always noticed the stream of hate on the platform, but when he began moderating the prominent Black People Twitter subreddit in 2017, the stream turned into a torrent.

Users mockingly labeled a Black student's admission to Harvard Medical School an affirmative action case and promoted misleading, racist narratives about "black on black crime."

The forum was supposed to provide respite from racism, so Kelley and its other moderators came up with new rules: Comments would initially be open to all, but if the bad faith remarks piled up, the thread would be put in "Country Club" mode, in which only users the moderators manually verified could comment. (The name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to the history of Black people being excluded from country clubs.)

Although this tactic succeeded in improving discourse in the forum, Kelley, as its moderator, paid a price. On an average day, he might receive 50 messages with the N-word or other racist sentiment. (With Black Lives Matters protests surging, that number has only increased, he said.)