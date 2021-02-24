Reddit recovering from outage that affected thousands of users

FILE PHOTO: Reddit logos are seen displayed in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Reddit said on Wednesday it has identified the cause for high number of error reports on the social media platform that has affected thousands of users.

The company said its systems have started recovering from the issue. More than 52,000 incidents of people facing issues in accessing Reddit were reported, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Reddit has faced several outages in recent months even as its popularity skyrocketed as retail traders used the platform to pile on to shorted stocks like GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

On Feb. 18, the company had fixed a 'technical glitch', that was causing high error rates on the site.

To be sure, Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

