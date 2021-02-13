Reddit, Robinhood and Citadel CEOs to testify at GameStop hearing next week

Courtenay Brown

Executives at the center of the GameStop trading saga — including from Reddit and Robinhood, plus hedge funds Melvin Capital and Citadel — will testify before Congress next week, the House Financial Services committee announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The virtual hearing is the first since the fallout of the Reddit stock trading frenzy that pushed stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment to record highs — and the first time some of these executives will speak publicly about it.

Who's testifying:

  • Vlad Tenev, Robinhood CEO

  • Steve Huffman, Reddit CEO

  • Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO (and owner of Citadel Securities, the market-maker that operates separately from the hedge fund)

  • Gabe Plotkin, Melvin Capital Management CEO

  • Keith Gill, r/WallStreetBets investor (better known as "Roaring Kitty" or "DeepF---kingValue")

Worth noting: The committee said "additional witnesses may be announced."

The bottom line: The trading mania has fizzled, but it still has the attention of Congress and regulators.

What's next: The hearing — titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide” — is scheduled for next Thursday, starting at 12 pm E.T.

