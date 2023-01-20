Reddit users side with father of the bride who was snubbed by 'bridezilla' daughter when he didn't eat cake

A distraught man on Reddit is asking for personal advice after a wedding-day disagreement compromised his relationship with his daughter.

"My daughter got married last weekend and it was a beautiful and joyous occasion," wrote a user who called himself NoWeddingCakeAITA.

"However, there's one thing that happened during the reception that has been bothering me and I'm not sure if I'm the a**hole in this situation."

REDDIT USER SAYS HE CONTACTED HIS WIFE'S BOSS ABOUT HER LONG WORK HOURS, PUTTING HIM IN THE ‘DOGHOUSE’

He went on describe what happened.

"During the reception, the wedding cake was served and everyone was having a slice," he wrote.

"Everyone was having a slice" of cake at his daughter's wedding, writes a father on Reddit about his family drama. But he "didn't want any" and thought it would be "no big deal."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn't want any because I don't really like cake and I was already pretty full from dinner."

He said he "figured it was no big deal and that no one would notice if I didn't have any."

However, his daughter did notice — and she was not happy.

ANNOYING PEOPLE SAY THESE 75 THINGS, ACCORDING TO REDDIT USERS

"My daughter saw that I wasn't eating the cake and she got really upset," the father wrote.

"She accused me of not supporting her and not being a good parent because I didn't want to eat the cake."

He added, "She said that it was a tradition for the parents to eat a slice of the wedding cake and that by not doing so, I was showing a lack of respect for her and her new spouse."

At her wedding, the daughter told her father (not pictured) that he was showing "a lack of respect for her and her new spouse" by not eating a piece of their wedding cake. The confused and hurt dad turned to Reddit to ask the community for comments and thoughts about the rift.

The father said further, "I tried to explain to her that it was just a personal preference and that I was still happy for her and supportive of her marriage, but she didn't want to hear it."

He also said, "She was so upset that she stormed off and now she's not talking to me."

The man continued, "I'm not sure what to do or how to make things right."

He said, "I don't want to cause any more hurt or disrespect — but at the same time, I don't want to have to eat something that I don't even like just to make her happy."

REDDIT USER ASKS IF SHE WAS WRONG TO WEAR ‘COLOSSALLY LARGE’ ENGAGEMENT RING TO A RELATIVE'S ENGAGEMENT PARTY

Story continues

He then turned to the Reddit community and asked, "Am I the [a**hole] for not eating the cake at my daughter's wedding?"

People offering comment across the subreddit known as AITA or "Am I the a**hole?" all appeared to be in the desperate dad's corner.

"I've honestly never heard of that tradition," wrote a Reddit user about a dramatic situation that a father of the bride shared on the social media site.

"Since when is not eating cake at a wedding reception not being supportive of the couple?" wrote one user.

"Daughter or not, not everyone likes cake! Good grief! I've NEVER heard of that in my life!"

Said another, "I've honestly never heard of that tradition."

This same commenter added, "Honestly, I'm wondering where your daughter comes off being such a bridezilla about a piece of cake, especially since you clarified that you love and support her. I'm already feeling bad for her spouse."

‘HOT’ FIRST DANCE: NEWLYWEDS SWAY TO MUSIC AS DECORATIVE DISPLAY BEHIND THEM BURSTS INTO FLAMES

Said another user, "I figure this conflict must have a history that we're not being told. People who have a good relationship don't just suddenly come up with bizarre things to fight about."

Wrote one person on Reddit about a disturbing wedding drama between a father and daughter, "Your daughter is making weird traditions up. She's also acting like a brat."

Said yet another user, "Is your daughter always this self-centered and overly dramatic?"

Someone else wrote bluntly, "Your daughter is unhinged."

Wrote another Reddit user, "I have no idea who did and did not have cake at my wedding because I was way too busy having my wedding to notice. I don't think my wife even had cake besides the bite we ceremonially fed to one another because she isn't a big fan of cake either. It is no big deal if you don't eat cake, and nobody should notice."

Still another person said, "What an immature and infantilizing attitude. You are an adult and can decide when you're full."

Another commenter offered, "Your daughter is making weird traditions up. She's also acting like a brat."

Finally, this commenter seemed to sum up the bulk of the other Redditors' comments: "At the end of the day, it's just cake. You were there for her on her big day and that's what is important."

Fox News Digital reached out to the original Reddit poster for comment.

One psychologist in New York City told Fox News Digital about the wedding drama described on Reddit, "The father wasn’t fully taking the daughter’s feelings into account at the wedding."

Dr. Jayme Albin, a licensed psychologist and cognitive behavioral therapist in New York City, shared her thoughts with Fox News Digital about the Reddit wedding drama.

"The expression, ‘There are three sides to every story,’ is true because both people have their sides and feelings — and then there is the truth, or the ‘in between,'" she said.

"I have never seen or heard of any tradition with the parents needing to eat the wedding cake," she also said. "However, that doesn’t mean the feelings here are not valid on both sides."

Albin noted, "The father wasn’t fully taking the daughter’s feelings into account at the wedding. It’s not so much that he didn’t anticipate her feelings about the cake before the reception — he’s not a mind reader — but when the daughter expressed her feelings at the wedding, he probably should have just had a bite of the cake."

She added, "He didn’t say it was dietary restrictions [for him], just a preference — which ignored her feelings and ignited her upset."

Dr. Albin said that regarding the daughter's point of view, "There might be underlying insecurities about her relationship with the dad or how the dad feels about the new hubby — or just the new marriage on her part and she's looking for the father’s reassurance."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Regarding the "in-between" aspect of this, said Albin, "I would be interested to know how the father really feels about the new family member and how he has treated him in the past … Why was it so important for [the daughter] to get her father’s approval of the wedding?"

Said Albin, "From a relationship point of view, he probably should’ve been more conscientious about her feelings on her big day and put her feelings before his feelings of being ‘stuffed from dinner.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She concluded, "He probably should call his daughter and apologize — and go to dinner with her and the new hubby."