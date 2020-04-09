RedDoorz partners with Governments across Southeast Asia to help frontline health workers combat the spread of COVID-19

RedDoorz is working with Government authorities across Southeast Asia to provide free temporary accommodation across multiple locations for frontline healthcare personnel and emergency first responders battling the COVID-19 crisis.

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedDoorz, Southeast Asia's largest and fastest-growing online hotel management and booking platform, today announced the launch of "Red Heroes", a new regional initiative that will provide free temporary accommodation for emergency services and frontline healthcare staff battling COVID-19. The programme is being rolled out across Southeast Asia in a bid to provide much-needed support during the COVID-19 pandemic as the local authorities are faced with a growing number of cases.

RedDoorz will also supply and distribute health and wellbeing kits as part of this initiative. Each kit consists of washable face masks, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, energy drinks and droplet hats. Kits will be distributed equally across the rooms to ensure frontline healthcare staff are well equipped with all of the essentials during their stay at select RedDoorz properties.

"As a regional company deeply rooted in Southeast Asia, we have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation and the impact of COVID-19 in our region. The pandemic outbreak has resulted in immense stress across countries and industries, in particular for the tourism, hospitality and now healthcare sectors. As a result, we identified ways in which we could lend our support in offering targeted aid for those on the frontlines of this crisis."

"This is the reason for launching our 'Red Heroes' initiative in the Philippines, Indonesia and in Singapore, to help alleviate the heavy pressures placed on national governments by providing clean, safe and comfortable accommodation for free, for those on the frontlines. We are positive that we will be able to overcome this challenge if we stand together. We hope more companies with the means to support the initiative will participate during this challenging time," said Amit Saberwal, CEO and Founder of RedDoorz.

Partnering with Department of Tourism and Manila City Government in the Philippines

The "Red Heroes" initiative was first launched in the Philippines following calls from the Manila City government requesting hotel and motel operators in the area to help house medical practitioners residing in the capital amid the Luzon-wide lockdown. Due to increasing pressures on the city's infrastructure and growing concerns over the rate in which COVID-19 was spreading, RedDoorz partnered with the Department of Tourism and Manila City government to provide a number of rooms across four properties, completely free for frontline healthcare and emergency response workers in need of a place to stay.

The hotels: RedDoorz near Quiapo Church Manila, RedDoorz Premium near UST Manila, and RedDoorz near Quirino Station Manila, are all strategically located in Metro Manila, between one and three kilometres away from nearby hospitals. These properties have been offered by RedDoorz to provide frontline healthcare workers and emergency first responders a clean and comfortable place to rest with minimal commuting time.

Working with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy in Indonesia