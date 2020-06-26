Redesigned Ford F-150 pickup revealed: Why 2021 truck is different

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 made its public debut Thursday night during an online prerecorded event hosted by actor Denis Leary and streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"There's nothing more all-American than a truck that helps you get the job done," Leary said during opening remarks. "The best just got even better when America needs it most."

The F-150 is part of the F-series lineup of pickups, which are collectively considered the best-selling vehicle in America. It will hit showrooms later this year. It is the first complete redesign of the F-150 since the 2015 model year.

A price for the 2021 F-150 has not been released. Details related to horsepower and towing capacity will be made available at a later date, Ford said.

Currently, F-150 prices can start at $28,745 and exceed $75,000. The average F-series cost is $51,585

Ford engineers describe it as the toughest, most productive and most powerful pickup in its class — designed with its millions of loyal consumers at the center.

"Ford took very few risks with this truck, changed very little. They tuned it," said Eric Noble, one of the world's top automotive design consultants. "They didn't need to take big risks."

He compared the F-150 interior to a luxurious Bentley Mulsanne that starts at $310,000.

When you're the top-selling pickup truck since the beginning of time, no one demands big change, said Noble, president of The CarLab in Orange County, California.

The F-150 and its F-series siblings make up about one of every 16 vehicles sitting in a work or home driveway in the U.S., according to a Boston Consulting Group analysis in 2020.

That's what happens when you sell an estimated 1 million each year.

“The Ford F-150 is as significant to Ford and America today as the Model-T was in its time," said market analyst Jon Gabrielsen.

Ford knew F-150 owners counted on their pickups for camping and hauling boats and horses, not to mention construction and every other trade imaginable.

"It's really about customers who keep America moving," Jackie DiMarco, director of Ford truck strategy, told the USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press. "The truck team really stepped back and got very deep with the customers. We really spent a lot of time learning how they use their trucks, learning some of the pain points they have … that they find workarounds. We've been able to incorporate so many of those learnings into this truck."

4 a.m. camping trip

Not only did Ford collect 200 hours of video and more than 8,000 photographs documenting F-150 life and how to make everything just that much easier, the teams shadowed customers around the clock for months.

"A few of our team members went camping with a father and son," DiMarco said. "So they get up quite early to pack up and go, maybe 4 or 5 in the morning, and the team is really struck by how dark it is. You're trying to pack your truck and it's pitch black, so dark. That was the inspiration for us to come up with zone lighting."