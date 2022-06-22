Redesigning Healthcare Packaging for a More Sustainable Lifecycle

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- DuPont

The healthcare industry requires a broad spectrum of materials to manufacture packaging solutions medical devices, diagnostic and pharmaceutical products. Reduction in packaging waste is an increasingly important topic for the industry as it seeks to achieve a circular economy.

In 2021, DuPont partnered with B. Braun Medical Inc. to spotlight a Tyvek® medical packaging solution that addresses industry and consumer needs while having a measurable, positive impact on our shared sustainability goals.

Challenge

B. Braun Medical Inc wanted to optimize the design and packaging for their IV sets, which are used to deliver different liquid infusion therapies, including nutrients, pain management, anesthesia and more. The infusion set presented unique challenges to the engineering team due to the varied structure of the components included in the kits – soft, long tubing and alternatively, rigid and potentially sharp components.

Impact

  • The new package design and materials selection enables up to 33% reduction in packaging area while maintaining performance criteria.

  • These material changes also realized up to 30% more production throughput due to more packages per pallet load, while ensuring no compromise on the sterile integrity of the product.

  • Increased packing density resulted in lower transportation and distribution costs for the customer.

For more information on how Tyvek® is advancing sustainability programs: Tyvek® Advancing Sustainability

