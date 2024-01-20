Redevelopment plans for Las Vegas’ Historic Commercial Center move forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County is working to redevelop a historic part of the Las Vegas area in the coming months.

For decades the Las Vegas Commercial Center located near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway was bustling. It is also known as the first commercial shopping center in the valley.

“In the next six months, you are going to see some major developments,” Chair of the Clark County Commission Tick Segerblom told 8 News Now.

The Historic Commercial Center in Las Vegas near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. (KLAS)

From new restaurants to live entertainment venues, the Commercial Center is gearing up for some new renovations. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom shared with 8 News Now his plans for the area.

“We plan on buying some of the buildings and knocking them down. The hope is to bring in some new buildings too. We welcome developers to purchase and build things themselves too,” Commissioner Segerblom shared.

He also added that the need for safety in the area is also a major focus in the redevelopment plan moving forward.

“We want to bring in these 24-hour businesses which will encourage the police to be here more often and make people feel welcome. We also plan to have around-the-clock security and better lighting,” he shared.

Is the Las Vegas Arts District too expensive for artists?

With places such as the Las Vegas Arts District thriving and artists struggling to stay afloat with high rent prices, Segerblom is encouraging artists to come to the Commercial Center.

“Hopefully we can have some live-work places where artists can work and we are also partnering with UNLV and their Department of Fine Arts,” he added.

“I think in the next 6 months you are going to see some major developments,” Chair of the County Commission, District E, Tick Segerblom told 8 News Now of the Historic Commercial Center in Las Vegas near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. (KLAS)

While growth is good, area business owner and President of the Commercial Center Business Association Paula Sadler told 8 News Now she wants the county to focus on that area first. Stating that the basic needs of the community have not been met by the county in years.

“We have struggled to get stop signs and lights replaced,” she explained. First, the necessity is to make sure the area is clean, with proper security and that it’s safe,” Sadler added.

Commissioner Segerblom said he is very much aware of the need for more security and lighting.

He also mentioned that he would like to see a small Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department substation built in the area as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.