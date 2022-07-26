Redfield woman who used to run day care sentenced to 120 days in prison for abuse

A former Redfield day care provider has been sentenced to 120 days in prison after admitting to a single charge of felony child abuse in Spink County.

Sentencing was Tuesday for Heather Roach, 40. She charged after an incident involving a minor in December 2020, according to court paperwork. She was indicted this January and pleaded guilty in April as part of a plea agreement.

Roach admitted to slapping a 15-month-old child in the face, Spink County State's Attorney Vic Fischbach said in a previous interview.

Fischbach said the incident was discovered about a year after it happened during the course of a different investigation.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Per the plea agreement, Fischbach said he agreed to limit his sentencing request to five years in prison with three suspended.

A five-year prison term for Roach was suspended, and she was ordered to pay $1,117 in fines and court costs. Her sentence involves several conditions, including her not being allowed unsupervised contact with minors who aren't her children.

