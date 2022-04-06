Redford Democrat charged on drunken driving allegation, did not inform speaker of arrest

Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
In this article:
A Redford Democrat from a prominent political family was arrested in February on allegations of drunken driving after police reportedly watched her attempting to drive with two flat tires.

But House Republican leaders just learned of the arrest from recent media reports, spuring allegations Democrats hoped the charges would be swept under the rug.

Mary Cavanagh
Mary Cavanagh

Rep. Mary Cavanagh was charged on Feb. 25 with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to documents obtained by the Free Press.

Eventually, the front driver side tire of the Ford Escape fell off the rim entirely, forcing Cavanagh off the highway a little after 2:30 a.m., according to the report. A police officer conducted field sobriety tests and obtained Cavanagh's blood alcohol level; Livonia Police Department redacted the specific level, but the legal limit is 0.08.

The arrest report indicates this is Cavanagh's second arrest of this nature.

Todd Perkins, a lawyer who represents Cavanagh, declined to comment.

Despite the charge coming weeks ago, House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, never learned of the arrest until it was first reported recently by Gongwer, a Lansing publication.

That's a problem for Wentworth, a former military police officer.

"Nobody ever admitted to what happened, hoping it would go away unnoticed. And unfortunately, that means everyone is still trying to figure it out. Thankfully, the Livonia Police were on alert and intervened before anything tragic happened," Wentworth said in a statement Monday.

"I just hope Leader (Donna) Lasinski and the Democrat caucus didn’t know and try to keep it under wraps. Even if we have to step in as the legal process plays out, we will make sure the people of Michigan get the accountability they deserve."

In a statement, Lasinski, D-Scio Township, did not address Wentworth's concerns.

“Rep. Cavanagh is facing a serious charge. Our priority is providing her with the support she needs to meet these challenges and stay healthy as the legal process proceeds," Lasinski said.

Cavanagh, 30, was first elected to office in 2020. She is the latest in her family to hold public office. Her father, Phil Cavanagh, served in the state House from 2011 to 2015. Her grandfather, Jerome Cavanagh, was mayor of Detroit from 1962 to 1970.

This is the latest arrest of a Michigan lawmaker on driving-related charges. Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, recently received two years probation after pleading guilty to a series of driving, alcohol and weapons charges after a 2021 arrest in Livingston County.

Last summer, west Michigan Rep. Brian Posthumus, R-Oakfield Township, was sentenced to 15 days in jail after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence.

Cavanagh is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in 16th District Court in Livonia.

Contact Dave Boucher: dboucher@freepress.com or 313-938-4591. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Boucher1.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Redford Democrat accused of drunken driving didn't tell speaker of arrest

