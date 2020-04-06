RedHawk Receives Emergency Order to Provide Non-contact Thermometers to New York City

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company primarily engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, announced today that it has received an order to supply the City of New York ("NYC") with an expedited delivery for 2,000 of its digital non-contact thermometers. The Company expects to complete delivery before the end of April 2020.

"Although current market conditions have resulted in increases in our purchase and shipping costs, we are not passing these increased costs on to our customers at this time. We intend to continue to practice this policy for as long as possible in order to get these much needed medical supplies to where they are needed the most," said G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

RedHawk currently offers for sale the SANDD mini™ and the SANDD Pro™, an FDA approved digital non-contact thermometer, KN95 masks, and will soon offer for sale an elite surgical mask.

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sellsthe Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™),WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market brandedgeneric pharmaceuticals.RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.For more information, please visit: http://www.redhawkholdingscorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets,""intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and anysimilar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

G. Darcy Klug, Chairman, CEO and CFO

(337) 269-5933

darcy.klug@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince, Managing Director

PCG Advisory

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:

Valerie Allen

Valerie Allen Public Relations

(310) 382-7800

valerie@valerieallenpr.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redhawk-receives-emergency-order-to-provide-non-contact-thermometers-to-new-york-city-301035847.html

SOURCE RedHawk Holdings Corp.