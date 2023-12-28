Redington Beach resident shoots burglar who broke into home, deputies say

A Redington Beach homeowner on Wednesday shot a burglar who then tried to break into another home before he was arrested, deputies said.

Just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a man, later identified as 51-year-old Robert Jackson, who was standing in the roadway and yelling on the 16400 block of Gulf Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Minutes later, a second 911 call reported a home burglary nearby. When deputies arrived at the house in the 200 block of Bath Club Boulevard N, they found Jackson in the road with a gunshot wound.

Detectives said Jackson had left Gulf Boulevard and headed to Bath Club Boulevard, where he smashed the front window of a home with a rock.

Jackson entered through the window and began to physically struggle with a 74-year-old woman who lived there, deputies said.

The woman’s husband, John Treadwell, 76, heard her scream his name and saw her struggling with Jackson. Treadwell then retrieved his gun and shot Jackson once in the right shoulder, deputies said.

Jackson fled the residence and then tried unsuccessfully to break into another nearby home. He ran down the street again, where deputies responding to the 911 calls found him.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be moved to the Pinellas County Jail once he is released from the hospital. He faces charges of burglary with battery and attempted residential burglary. His bond was set at $160,000, records show.

The woman who Jackson struggled with had minor injuries, deputies said.

Records show Jackson has served multiple stints in Florida state prison on drug, theft and assault charges, among other crimes. He was released from prison in November after serving time for aggravated assault with a weapon.