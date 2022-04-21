Redington Shores man with room to rent tried to rape woman during showing, police say

A Pinellas County man tried to sexually batter a woman to whom he was showing a room that he had to rent in Redington Shores, police reported.

Wolfgang Kurt Neugebauer, 60, was arrested on a sexual battery charge after the incident, which occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of 176th Avenue East, which is also listed in an arrest report as his address.

The report states that the woman went to Neugebauer’s residence to look at a room to rent. He then told her he “would like to lay with her and take her to the beach in the morning,” according to the arrest reported filled out by Indian Shores police.

The woman told Neugebauer that wasn’t what she was there for, but he tried to kiss her, then “pushed her down on the bed placing his hand around her throat strangling her,” the report states.

The woman fought him off by “kneeing him,” then was able to get off the bed and out of the house, the report states.

The woman told officers that she “believed he would have raped her had she not been able to fight him off,” the report states.

The report states that officers noted the woman had bruising around her throat.

Neugebauer, who officers noted in a report appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. was arrested a little over an hour after the incident and was booked at the Pinellas County jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of $10,000 bail.