Rediscovering the African roots of Brazil's martial art capoeira

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People practicing Capoeira Angola
People practicing Capoeira Angola

Brazil is well known as the home of the dance-like martial art capoeira, but its roots in fact lie across the Atlantic. In Angola, one man is trying to resurrect an older style to help people reconnect with their heritage, writes Marcia Veiga.

Short presentational grey line
Short presentational grey line

Three times a week, in the late afternoon heat Lucio Ngungi gets buzzed into a bright coral compound in Angola's capital, Luanda.

He follows the footpath to the small basketball court, which, as the sun starts to go down, echoes to the sound of clapping, singing and drumming, led by musicians.

Encircling them, protectively, students, wearing yellow T-shirts that display traditional masks are eagerly waiting to step into the middle in pairs.

In synchronicity, they begin swinging low left to right, in a move known as the Ginga.

Among them, almost trance-like, is Ngungi, the leader, lost in the chant: "There is no more or less, there is just different knowledge."

This is Capoeira Angola, a version of the martial art that is rarely practised either in Brazil or Angola itself.

But its name speaks to the origins of the art that reaches back centuries - before people were enslaved and transported from the southern African coast to South America.

Musicians playing
The music plays a key role in capoeria

It was developed in what is now Brazil using rhythms and call-and-response singing found in the African traditions. The inclusion of instruments was crucial for distracting onlookers.

African influence downplayed

Capoeira Angola has a ritualistic feel and the movements are predominantly low to the ground, with the focus on precision. This is why the music is slower than in the dominant version, known as Regional.

The difference between Capoeira Angola and Capoeira Regional is subtle, but Capoeira Angola includes more instruments and its practitioners feel it is more spiritual.

Ngungi's mission is to make this version more popular again.

Nearly two decades ago, he started training in Capoeira Regional, but after seven years, he heard about Capoeira Angola and instantly knew Regional was no longer for him.

"I constantly asked myself, why would I keep training Regional when I can go to the roots of my country?" the 36-year-old said.

&quot;I sometimes feel a little angry when I think about how Angola&#39;s contributions to capoeira get dismissed&quot;&quot;, Source: Lucio Ngunio, Source description: Capoeira Angola contramestre, Image: Lucio Ngungi
"I sometimes feel a little angry when I think about how Angola's contributions to capoeira get dismissed"", Source: Lucio Ngunio, Source description: Capoeira Angola contramestre, Image: Lucio Ngungi

With limited information available, he sought out Brazilian Pedro Trindade - otherwise known as Mestre Moraes - who he had learned was the Capoeira Angola master responsible for resurrecting it in the 1980s.

"I sometimes feel a little angry when I think about how Angola's contributions to capoeira get dismissed," Ngungi says.

Mestre Moraes says the African influence was deliberately downplayed, partly because of racism.

"It was recognised as a part of African culture and labelled as aggressive because of the slave association," he explains.

People practicing Capoeira Angola
Capoeira was originally developed as a way to make it appear that people were dancing

In the mid-16th Century, while working in the fields, slaves created what later became Brazil's earliest form of capoeira, disguising fighting techniques as folk dancing.

Following the abolition of slavery in Brazil in 1888, the government banned capoeira, fearing its use could make any revolt by freed slaves more difficult to overcome.

It went underground, and many black people continued to practise what is now recognised as Capoeira Angola in hidden spaces, using nicknames to protect their identity.

Around 1930, Reis Machado, better known as Mestre Bimba, developed a way of teaching capoeira that made it easier to learn.

Then after persuading the authorities about the cultural value of the martial art, the ban was lifted, and he opened the first capoeira school in Brazil.

However, capoeira was still looked down upon, especially by upper-class Brazilians.

In response, Mestre Bimba set new standards - he introduced clean white uniforms, required students to show good posture and brought in a system of grading.

As a result, capoeira began to attract a new audience who became interested in practising capoeira indoors.

This was the beginning of Capoeira Regional.

People practicing Capoeira Angola
Capoeira Angola has a slower pace than Regional

As some practitioners continued to follow the older form, they agreed on the name Capoeira Angola to differentiate it. But over time it was marginalised and largely forgotten.

Regional has a faster pace than Capoeira Angola. Mestre Bimba also simplified the use of instruments relying on only the panderios (tambourine) and one berimbau (bowed instrument).

'It relieves my anger'

Despite the name, the claim that capoeira originated in what is now Angola remains a matter of speculation, as the slaves that left the Luanda docks came from across southern and central Africa.

It has, however, been linked to Angolan traditions like N'golo - where two young male combatants mimic the movements of fighting zebras to compete for the hand of a bride.

But whatever the exact background, Ngungi was determined to reconnect to a history that preceded slavery and instil pride about their past into Angolans.

He went into exile at the age of 15 during Angola's civil war, but on his return in 2014 he wanted to help bring about change in the country.

Ngungi became a social worker, and also opened the country's first Capoeira Angola school, the Escola de Capoeira Angola Okupandula, which means "thank you to you and your ancestors".

&quot;I feel proud to take part in something so liberating that stemmed from slavery, as a free man&quot;&quot;, Source: Marcos, Source description: Capoeira Angola student, Image: Marcos
"I feel proud to take part in something so liberating that stemmed from slavery, as a free man"", Source: Marcos, Source description: Capoeira Angola student, Image: Marcos

He earned the rank of Contramestre, and has a small but keen cohort of students.

The hypnotic sounds of the instruments - agogô (bells), atabaque (drum) and berimbau drifting across the school's neighbourhood have acted as a magnet.

"I was peering out of the veranda trying to figure out where the sound was coming from when I first saw the Contramestre," says Kelly, a 17-year-old student.

Similarly, Marcos, 18, discovered Capoeira Angola through hearing the rhythmic playing from his balcony five years ago.

"I train Capoeira Angola five days a week and love how it relieves my anger, helps me find balance, cope with stress, and forget the outside world," he says.

The notion of teaching students about Angola's historical significance outside European culture is imperative at the school.

'Part of something bigger'

"I've learnt more about my culture and country through Capoeira Angola than at school," says the youngest student Aguinelo, 15,

Mestre Moraes compares Capoeira Angola to the infinity symbol, reflecting that inside the circle the capoeirista feels there are no boundaries or authority.

"It teaches you that you're a part of something bigger," he says.

Ngungi's students are living proof of this.

"I feel proud to take part in something so liberating that stemmed from slavery, as a free man," says Marcos.

Ngungi's dream is to one day buy enough land to build an academy and to keep inspiring the youth using Capoeira Angola.

"I care a lot about my people and constantly remind myself that giving back isn't an obligation but a duty."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Nothing sets July 27 rollout for noise-canceling Ear (1) earbuds

    Not that that stopped global technology news, mind, so there’s a lot to get into. Before we do, one more reminder about TechCrunch Early Stage later this week -- your humble servant is running a session with venture capitalist Sarah Kunst about fundraising. Governments versus tech: The scrap between China’s government and Chinese ride-hailing company Didi escalated over the break, from the company having to stop accepting new users to losing its spot in app stores.

  • Mass-testing reduced Liverpool COVID-19 cases by a fifth, study finds

    A mass rapid-testing scheme reduced COVID-19 cases in the English city of Liverpool by more than a fifth, researchers said on Wednesday, arguing it was an effective public health intervention despite concerns over accuracy of the devices. The community testing pilot scheme launched in November, and offered everyone in the city tests whether or not they had symptoms, in an attempt to find a new way to use testing to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The study, led by the University of Liverpool with government backing, concluded that community testing led to an 18% increase in case detection and a 21% reduction in cases compared with other areas up to mid-December.

  • The Republican National Committee said a third-party Microsoft IT contractor was breached in cyber attack last week, but no GOP data stolen

    The breach comes less than a month after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about cyberattacks at a June 16 summit.

  • A woman was found dead in a Florida pond. Her family says she was attacked by a gator

    A woman was found dead in a Florida retention pond Sunday night, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says her injuries appear to be from an alligator attack.

  • China wants cross-border aid and sanctions relief for Syria

    China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters after closed briefings to the council and a discussion among members on a draft resolution to continue cross-border deliveries that he hopes “with more diplomatic efforts we can find a solution” -- not just on cross-border aid.

  • Climate change: Planting extra trees will boost rainfall across Europe

    Converting agricultural land to forestry would boost summer rains by 7.6% on average, a study finds.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

    The bodies of two young sisters pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building — so tiny that the 4 and 10-year-olds were placed in the same casket — were buried alongside their parents Tuesday, their white coffin draped with innocent pink and purple ribbons. The hourlong funeral was held at the family's Catholic parish, St. Joseph, just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed, killing the Guara sisters, their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara, and 32 others.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?

    DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g

  • Man hit co-worker's head with mallet for appearing nude at farm

    Angered with a co-worker who kept appearing nude at a fish farm where they worked, a man hit his colleague on the head with a mallet.

  • Are Tiny Homes built on oddly-shaped slivers of 'virtually unusable' city an answer to the homelessness crisis? Have a look inside

    Tiny homes are cheap to manufacture and quick to build, and offer transitional bridge housing for the unhoused in Los Angeles.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • The City Waging War on Its Strippers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Shutterstock/GettyBRISTOL, England—In a move that would force a hundred dancers into unemployment, a British city council is pushing a proposal for an all-out ban on strip clubs.The proposal, introduced in Bristol in March, would force the only two strip clubs in the city to shut down—and has prompted strippers to flood the inboxes of local politicians and self-described gender equality experts who have been pushing for the ban.One recipient for such message

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Woman’s face severely injured after she trips while lighting firework, Texas cops say

    The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

  • 2 women arrested after stealing French bulldog puppy worth $10,000 from pet store

    Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 14-week-old French bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars from a Texas pet store. Local police received a call from the pet store saying that two women had just run out of the establishment with a puppy, according to a report from ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • High-rolling developer of collapsed Florida condo faced legal, money woes during project

    The developer of the Surfside, Florida, condo that collapsed was hailed for his philanthropy even while fending off legal and money woes.