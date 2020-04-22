Some RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from RediShred Capital's three analysts is for revenues of CA$19m in 2020, which would reflect a considerable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 272% to CA$0.04 per share. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$26m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.03 in 2020. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on RediShred Capital's outlook with these numbers, making a pretty serious reduction to this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

TSXV:KUT Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020 More

The consensus price target fell 19% to CA$0.77, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on RediShred Capital, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$1.00 and the most bearish at CA$0.65 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RediShred Capital's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 16%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 24% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that RediShred Capital's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting RediShred Capital to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that RediShred Capital's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic.

