Redistricting commission to hold public meeting Dec. 28

Dec. 26—The state Independent Redistricting Commission will meet Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to the agenda, the commission will discuss personnel and vendor contracts. Karen Blatt, co-executive director, said the commission will discuss the contracts it has with a line-drawing consultant and a Voting Rights Analysis expert.

The commission will not discuss new lines and will not hear from the public about new lines during the meeting, she said.

The commission will be tasked with drawing new Congressional lines before the 2024 election. The commission couldn't agree on the lines ahead of the 2022 election, so the state legislature, which was led by Democrats created its own districts. The districts favored Democratic candidates and were deemed unconstitutional by a judge. An independent consultant then drew new Congressional lines. Those lines were contested in court and the New York Court of Appeals ruled 4-3 to have new Congressional lines drawn by the Independent Commission ahead of the 2024 election.

The meeting will be held at noon at the Roosevelt Hearing Room C, Legislative Office Building, second floor, in Albany. It will be shown online at www.nyirc.gov.