Redistricting fight heats up; Decision about maps needed within a month

MADISON - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has about a month left to put in place new legislative maps as part of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the current Republican-drawn maps − a process that is drawing heavy political fire.

Two court-appointed redistricting consultants on Thursday effectively ruled out the only proposals from Republicans, suggesting the court will consider plans submitted by Democrats or university professors as part of their work to draft new maps to replace the boundaries that the court ruled in December to be unconstitutional.

The analysis by Bernard Grofman of the University of California, Irvine and Jonathan Carvas of Carnegie Mellon University is being blasted by Republicans − signaling the already fierce fight over power in the state Legislature will get even more heated.

Rick Esenberg, president and chief counsel of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which submitted a proposal to the court, said the consultants were acting within a "fog of faux sophistication." And the state GOP described the consultants' report as a "brazen hack job by left-wing partisan actors."

"One can only conclude that (newly elected Supreme Court Justice) Janet Protasiewicz and her Democratic colleagues on the Supreme Court are using this ‘report’ as a convenient excuse to take a ham-fisted blue marker to the maps in whatever way their out-of-state, dark-money donors demand," GOP spokesman Matt Fisher said in a statement.

Dan Lenz, an attorney for liberal-leaning Law Forward, which also submitted a map proposal to the court, said the consultants' report signals the current legislative maps will no longer be in place.

"What this report ultimately means is that the extreme Republican gerrymander Wisconsinites have been living under for 13 years is very close to coming to an end," Lenz said in a statement. "This is another important step to once again have a representative democracy in Wisconsin."

Vos expects an appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has signaled he would seek an appeal of the court's ultimate action to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Though the nation's highest court is controlled by conservatives, it's unclear how an appeal over legislative boundaries would be received.

In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled federal judges do not have the power to stop politicians from drawing districts to give their party an advantage.

"We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts," Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

"Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has said the new maps must be in place by March 15 to ensure clerks have enough time to properly administer elections.

