Redistricting: Ohio Supreme Court strikes down state House and Senate maps

Jessie Balmert, Laura A. Bischoff and Anna Staver, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O&#39;Connor was the key vote in the redistricting decision, breaking&#xa0;with her party to rule against the maps. O&#39;Connor, a Republican, joined the court&#39;s three Democratic justices and the&#xa0;three GOP justices dissented.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor was the key vote in the redistricting decision, breaking with her party to rule against the maps. O'Connor, a Republican, joined the court's three Democratic justices and the three GOP justices dissented.

The Ohio Supreme Court struck down GOP-drawn state House and Senate district maps as unconstitutional gerrymandering in a 4-3 decision Wednesday, sending the maps back to the drawing board.

Advocates of redistricting reform hailed the decision as a resounding victory for Ohio voters who overwhelmingly approved changes to the state constitution to limit partisan line-drawing in 2015.

“This ruling sends a clear message to lawmakers in Ohio: they may not put politics over people," said attorney Freda Levenson, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, who argued for opponents of the maps.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the Ohio Redistricting Commission – which is tasked with drawing legislative maps and dominated by Republicans – could not ignore parts of the Ohio Constitution that required them to attempt to match the statewide voting preferences of voters, according to the court's majority opinion, written by Justice Melody Stewart.

Those preferences, according to Stewart's opinion, were 54% for Republican candidates and 46% for Democratic candidates over the past decade.

“The commission is required to attempt to draw a plan in which the statewide proportion of Republican-leaning districts to Democratic-leaning districts closely corresponds to those percentages,” Stewart wrote. “Section 6 speaks not of desire but of direction: the commission shall attempt to achieve the standards of that section."

Stewart rejected the argument from commission members Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp that the language was "aspirational" and required only if other, more technical, line-drawing requirements weren't met.

"We reject the notion that Ohio voters rallied so strongly behind an anti-gerrymandering amendment to the Ohio Constitution yet believed at the time that the amendment was toothless," Stewart wrote.

The commission must now get to work. The new plan must be adopted within 10 days, and the Ohio Supreme Court retains its authority to review any rewrites.

Feb. 2 is the current deadline to file paperwork to run for the Ohio Legislature. State lawmakers could change that filing date without moving the May 3 primary.

'The plan's result was by design'

On Sept. 16, Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved maps that would allow the GOP to retain its veto-proof majority in the state Legislature over the objections of the commission's two Democrats.

According to Huffman, R-Lima, the maps could give Republicans a 62-37 advantage in the House and 23-10 advantage in the Senate.

Republicans justified their maps by saying voters preferred GOP candidates between 54% and 81% of the time. Those figures are the average percentage of votes GOP candidates received in recent statewide elections and the percent of statewide races won by Republicans over the past decade, respectively.

Stewart pointed to several examples of why the commission made an inadequate attempt to match statewide voting preferences. The commission had no employees and initially allocated $150,000 to each chamber. No money was given to the statewide officials on the panel – Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber – to help with mapmaking.

And there’s the fact that the mapmakers – GOP staffers Ray DiRossi and Blake Springhetti – reported to legislative leaders Huffman and Cupp, respectively, and not the commission at large.

“The evidence here demonstrates that Senate President Huffman and House Speaker Cupp controlled the process of drawing the maps that the commission ultimately adopted,” Stewart wrote.

Three lawsuits were filed against the maps at the Ohio Supreme Court, claiming GOP mapmakers disregarded a section of voter-approved changes to the Ohio Constitution that required them to attempt to match voters' political preferences. They argued that the maps gave Republicans an unfair and unearned advantage.

More: Who will control Congress for the next 10 years? It could come down to state supreme courts

As part of those lawsuits, Dr. Kosuke Imai, a professor at Harvard University, created 5,000 possible district plans. None was as favorable to Republicans as the one adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

“The fact that the adopted plan is an outlier among 5,000 simulated plans is strong evidence that the plan’s result was by design,” she wrote.

Stewart also rejected the notion that voters frustrated by the maps had no recourse but to vote out members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission at the next election.

“The notion that the voters who overwhelmingly approved the amendment of Article XI meant to hinge the eradication of partisan gerrymandering on the election of various officeholders simply holds no water,” she wrote.

3 GOP justices dissent

Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican who is running for chief justice, wrote in a dissenting opinion that the court did not have the constitutional authority to send the maps back.

She and Justice Pat DeWine, who signed on to her dissent, argued that the section in Ohio's constitution that says no plan "shall be drawn primarily to favor or disfavor a political party" doesn't have the same enforcement mechanisms as other sections. Pat DeWine is the governor's son.

"The majority today, though, finds the constitutionally imposed limits unduly constraining, so it chooses to disregard them," Kennedy wrote.

Justice Pat Fischer wrote, in a separate opinion: "The majority opinion is unreasonably, unabashedly, and unlawfully altering the Ohio Constitution."

State Senate districts approved earlier this month by a party-line vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The maps like will preserve GOP supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
State Senate districts approved earlier this month by a party-line vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The maps like will preserve GOP supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
State House districts approved earlier this month by a party-line vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The maps like will preserve GOP supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
State House districts approved earlier this month by a party-line vote of the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The maps like will preserve GOP supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

What comes next

The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draw new maps.

Gov. Mike DeWine, in a statement, said he would work with fellow Ohio Redistricting Commission members on revised maps "that are consistent with the Court’s order.”

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, called on commission members to "draw maps that keep communities together and represent the right of every Ohio voter to have fair districts."

The Ohio Supreme Court is also reviewing the GOP-drawn congressional map, which was challenged by two lawsuits. A ruling on that map is still pending.

Earlier in the day, U.S. District Court Judge John Adams placed a federal case challenging state and congressional maps on hold for 60 days while the Ohio Supreme Court reviewed several pending lawsuits.

Read the decision here:

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Akron Beacon Journal, Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Redistricting: Ohio Supreme Court rejects state House and Senate maps

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Hits a Nearly 40-Year High

    Consumer prices rose by 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month increase since 1982, the Labor Department announced Wednesday. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) was up by 0.5% in December, easing a bit from the 0.8% recorded in November and 0.9% recorded in October. Despite the relative slowing at the end of the year, many economists expect the elevated level of inflation to continue for a while. “The breadth of gains in recent months gives inflation inertia that will be difficult to b

  • Valerie Pecresse: France's first female president?

    This is the woman who could become France's first female president:Valerie Pecresse.[Valerie Pecresse]"I'd say I am one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel, meaning I'm a woman who reforms, I'm a woman who directs, I'm a benevolent woman, who respects the French people, who is used to social dialogue."In December 2021, she was chosen to run for election by members of the conservative Les Republicains party.Voter surveys show she could beat President Emmanuel Macron in April's election.So who is she?[Valerie Pecresse]"I want to restore order, both in our streets and in our national accounts. I want a very powerful France, and I want to bring back hope." 54-year-old Pecresse was born in Paris suburb and educated at France's elite ENA school for politicians and civil servants.During Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency, she was a minister for higher education and then the budget.In 2020, she won a second mandate to run the greater Paris region.Fast forward to 2022 and we find ourselves here at her campaign headquarters in an up-market district of Paris.Walls adorned with framed cinema posters, including one of Yoda.[Valerie Pecresse]"Yoda is my good luck charm. It was a poster that was given to me at my first victorious regional elections campaign in 2015. And it was to say that I will be the 'great jedi' in this hive, which is the headquarters, and that this is the office of the 'great Jedi', and the force is with us. So the force was with us, Star Wars was with us."Pecresse is critical of Macron for - quote - "burning a hole in the state coffers" during the pandemic.She promises to reform France's generous pension system and cut a bloated public wage bill.Pecresse is a moderate in a conservative party that has lurched rightwards in recent yearsas the far-right fuels anti-immigrant sentiment and a desire among many voters to get tough on law and order.Opinion polls show her in a close-fought race with Marine Le Pen, leader of the traditional far-right. To neutralize the threat Pecresse has toughened her language on immigration and identity.[Valerie Pecresse]"Today, we have a France that's experiencing a serious crisis of authority. We have real problems related to controlling our borders, in law and order, in the streets, in schools."She says she would end the automatic right to French citizenship for people born in France and stiffen judicial sentences in places where police have lost control.[Valerie Pecresse]"I am a woman who consults, decides and acts. But I am also a woman who keeps control. The one-part Thatcher is to say, 'I'm not for turning'."

  • White House says it will provide 10 million COVID-19 tests a month to schools across country

    The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.

  • Fauci says Sen. Paul's attacks 'kindle the crazies' who have threatened his life

    In a separate tense exchange, Fauci was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a "moron."

  • Psaki pushes back on criticism of Biden's voting rights speech

    The White House on Wednesday pushed back on rebukes of President Biden's speech in Georgia, calling criticism from some Republican lawmakers "hilarious.""I know there has been a lot of claims of the offensive nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels, given how many people sat silently over the last four years for the former president," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, referring to former...

  • Ohio State football schedule 2022: Notre Dame and road trips to East Lansing, Happy Valley

    Ohio State begins the 2022 season with Notre Dame at home and ends it with Michigan in Columbus.

  • Liverpool vs Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp believes one-leg Carabao Cup semi-final would help with congestion

    The first leg of their semi-final against Arsenal was postponed last week due to false Covid cases

  • Senate Passes Bill to Award Emmett Till and His Mother the Congressional Gold Medal

    Sen. Cory Booker, one of the bill's sponsors, said Till's mother forced America "to reckon with its failure to address racism and the glaring injustices that stem from such hatred"

  • Taiwan suspends F-16 training missions after jet crashes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force on Tuesday suspended combat training for its F-16 fleet after a recently upgraded model of the fighter jet crashed into the sea in the latest of a series of accidents. The defence ministry said the F-16V, the most advanced type in Taiwan's fleet, went missing from radar screens after taking off from the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan for a training mission over a coastal firing range. President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission and "to further clarify the cause of the accident", her spokesman said.

  • Harry Reid lay in state US Capitol; Congress pays tribute to late Nevada senator

    Reid, who served Nevada in the upper chamber for three decades, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018. He died in late December.

  • Fauci accuses Rand Paul of playing politics with pandemic, fomenting violence

    Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci sparred once more during a congressional hearing on the coronavirus pandemic, with Fauci bluntly accusing Paul of fomenting attacks against him that are dangerous, falsehood-laden and politically motivated.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Ohio Supreme Court rules district maps unconstitutional

    The court said the Ohio Redistricting Commission must redraw the newly drawn district maps within 10 days.

  • Ohio Supreme Court strikes down GOP-drawn state House, Senate maps

    The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down state House and Senate redistricting maps drawn by the GOP in a 4-3 decision, ruling that they do not meet constitutional standards against partisan gerrymandering.The court found that the Ohio Redistricting Commission drew districts in a way that might may not represent the preferences of voters statewide."When drawing a district plan, the commission must attempt to meet the standards set forth in...

  • USWNT roster features Trinity Rodman's first call-up, focuses on emerging young stars

    Three players on the 25-person roster, including Trinity Rodman, have yet to be capped.

  • Students rally against anti-CRT bills

    Groups rallied against KY’s anti-critical race theory bills in Frankfort on Tuesday.

  • GOP Activist Who Opposed COVID-19 Vaccine Rules Dies After Virus Complications

    Kelly Canon had celebrated receiving a vaccine exemption and appeared to have attended a recent anti-vaccine "COVID symposium."

  • DIA mega-project will shape new airport leader's legacy

    Just six months into the job, Denver International Airport's brand new CEO may have his legacy on the line.Driving the news: The Denver City Council this week approved Phil Washington's vision to spend another $1.1 billion to complete the Great Hall project at DIA, doubling its overall cost to $2.3 billion and pushing construction completion from 2024 to 2028.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe vote wasn't unanimous and came aft

  • Jan. 6 committee asks GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to cooperate with probe

    In a major development, the House Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily cooperate with its probe. Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the letter that he believes McCarthy has relevant information that could speak into the facts, circumstances, and causes leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Thompson also wants information from McCarthy about events in the days before and after Jan. 6.

  • Japan firms want fiscal support, help on yen and commodities: Reuters poll

    A vast majority of Japanese firms want fiscal support to keep flowing at least through this year, a Reuters poll showed, while two-thirds want help to ease the pain from rising commodity prices and a weaker yen. The survey also highlights how the weak yen and rising commodity costs are putting the squeeze on Japanese companies already saddled with slow growth and an ageing domestic population. "Excessive yen weakening will boost import costs, driving up the prices of crude oil and raw materials further," the manager of a ceramics maker wrote in the survey, contributing on condition of anonymity.