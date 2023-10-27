Redlands man arrested 5 days after fatal shooting in Highland

A Redlands man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Highland earlier this week.

Roberto Delgado, 35, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his Redlands home in connection with the Sunday killing of Highland resident Gabriel Torres Jimenez, 47, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Jimenez was shot a few minutes after midnight on Sunday at a business at 25496 Baseline St., authorities said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Delgado as the killer “through continued investigation,” though they did not reveal what evidence led them to connect Delgado to the crime.

Delgado faces charges of murder, as well as trespassing and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

He’s due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Thurman at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

