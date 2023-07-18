Redmond homeowners hide while burglar steals from garage, tries to take car

Redmond police said they were able to thwart a burglar after he allegedly broke into a home and was stealing property.

The Redmond Police Department said on Friday around 8:45 p.m., they got a report of a burglary in the 10300 block of 155 Place Northwest.

The homeowner told police that someone threw a rock through their window and tried to get into their house from the garage.

Police said the burglar started loading items from the garage into the homeowner’s car which was parked inside. The homeowners told police they locked themselves in an upstairs room and waited for them to get there.

When police got there, they saw a man matching the description coming out of the garage carrying an ax and running into the woods.

Officers said they told the man to drop the ax and surrender, but at first, he wouldn’t do it. One officer was able to talk him down and he eventually gave up.

The man was taken into custody and booked into the King County jail. He was charged with burglary, attempted theft of a car, making or having burglary tools, weapons capable of producing harm, and obstructing law enforcement.







