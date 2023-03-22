Redmond man arrested for alleged child molestation, police seek other potential victims

A Redmond man was arrested last week after he allegedly molested a child during a church service in 2020.

The Redmond Police Department arrested 44-year-old Buckland Darrell on March 15 after the victim recently came forward with new details from the incident.

Darrell was charged with a separate incident of child molestation last year following an investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. He was arrested and released on bail.

The victims in both incidents are believed to be boys under the age of 10 and both incidents occurred near or in the presence of the victims’ parents, according to the RPD.

Darrell is currently being held at the King County Jail on $200,000.

Because of the similarities between the two cases, Redmond police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information on other incidents is asked to contact the RPD tip line at 425-556-2500.