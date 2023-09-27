Redmond man charged with harassment after making threats at apartment complex

A Redmond man has been arrested for harassment after allegedly making threats at a local apartment complex.

Redmond Police arrived in the 16500 block of North East 84 Street near the Darling Daycare Center around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after hearing reports of the threats.

The suspect has since been charged with harassment.

REDMOND MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT



On Tuesday, Sept. 26, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Redmond Police responded to a report of threats in progress at a local apartment complex in the 16500 block of NE 84 Ct. pic.twitter.com/Pm4Z9nNjGy — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) September 27, 2023

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.