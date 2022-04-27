Redmond to pay $7.5 million after officer fatally shot woman

The Redmond City Council has voted to pay $7.5 million to settle a wrongful-death claim made by the family of a woman who was shot to death in 2020 by a police officer as she lay unarmed and awaiting arrest outside her apartment door.

An attorney for the family of Andrea Churna says the money will go to her estate, parents and 8-year-old son.

Churna had called police because she believed someone was in her home in 2020.

She had been ordered out of her apartment and was on the floor waiting for officers to handcuff her when Officer Daniel Mendoza shot her six times with a high-powered rifle.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP